Wilton fifth at FCIAC girls swim championships

By two points, the Wilton girls swim team edged an arch-rival and earned a top-five finish at the FCIAC championships.

The Warriors scored 229 points to finish fifth, just ahead of Ridgefield (227), at the conference meet, which took place Tuesday at Greenwich High School.

Darien was first with 335 points, followed by Greenwich (303), Staples (288), New Canaan (241), and Wilton.

Ellen Holmquist and Abbey Gardner each had second-place individual finishes to lead the Warriors. Holmquist was the runner-up in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:06.22, and Gardner touched second in the 500-yard freestyle (5:06.21).

Holmquist added a fourth-place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:07.87).

Also finishing in the top eight for Wilton were Emma Babashak in the 100 butterfly (fourth, 57.43) and the 500 freestyle (seventh, 5:16.50); Avery Newcomer in the 100 breaststroke (sixth, 1:07.98) and the 100 freestyle (54.96); and Ava Fasano in the 100 backstroke (seventh, 58.84).

The Warriors had top-eight finishes in all three relay races, placing sixth in the 200 medley relay, fifth in the 200 freestyle relay, and fifth in the 400 freestyle relay.

Wilton coach Todd Stevens does his best to motivate a swimmer at Tuesday's FCIAC girls swimming championship in Greenwich. Wilton coach Todd Stevens does his best to motivate a swimmer at Tuesday's FCIAC girls swimming championship in Greenwich. Photo: Gregory Vasil / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Gregory Vasil / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton fifth at FCIAC girls swim championships 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FCIAC GIRLS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Team standings

1. Darien 335 points; 2. Greenwich 303; 3. Staples 288; 4. New Canaan 241; 5. Wilton 229; 6. Ridgefield 227; 7. Trumbull 202; 8. Norwalk-McMahon 122.50; 9. Fairfield Warde 90.50; 10. Westhill-Stamford 88; 11. Fairfield Ludlowe 80; 12. St. Joseph 59.

200-yard medley relay - 1. Trumbull (Mia Zajac, Lauren Walsh, Ashleigh Piro, Julia Nevins) 1:46.86; 2. Greenwich 1:47.25; 3. New Canaan 1:49.33; 4. Staples 1:49.63; 5. Darien 1:49.76; 6. Wilton 1:50.09; 7. Ridgefield 1:50.88; 8. Norwalk/McMahon 1:52.56; 200-yard freestyle - 1. Rylie Giles (Ridgefield) 1:52.35; 2. Morgan Lenoce (Staples) 1:54.16; 3. Kendall Luecke (Darien) 1:54.67; 4. Jessica Qi (Staples) 1:55.49; 5. Victoria Liu (Greenwich) 1:55.74); 6. Olivia Golden (Darien) 1:57.47; 7. Maya Watson (Westhill/Stamford) 1:57.94; 8. Alexandra Mehos (New Canaan) 1:59.50; 200-yard individual medley - 1. Lauren Walsh (Trumbull) 2:02.21; 2. Meghan Lynch (Greenwich) 2:02.43; 3. Esme Hunter (Staples) 2:06.76; 4. Ellen Holmquist (Wilton) 2:07.87; 5. Miranda Bonitatebus (Ridgefield) 2:12.03; 6. Samantha Ennis (Greenwich) 2:14.51; 7. Emma Mansourian (Darien) 2:14.80; 8. Hannah Strauss (Staples) 2:16.63; 50 freestyle - 1. Hannah Seward (Ridgefield) 23.87; 2. Natalia Ferranto (Darien) 24.22; 3. Lexi Punishill (Darien) 24.23; 4. Mia Zajac (Trumbull) 24.44; 5. Mary Ryan (Fairfield Warde) 24.45; 5. Ashley Calderon (Norwalk/McMahon) 24.45; 7. Annie Bowens (Staples) 24.78; 8. Daniel Tanaka Sales (St. Joseph) 24.79; 100 butterfly - 1. Hannah Seward (Ridgefield) 54.50; 2. Lauren Walsh (Trumbull) 55.45; 3. Ashley Calderon (Norwalk/McMahon) 56.96; 4. Emma Babashak (Wilton) 57.43; 5. Alexandra Mehos (New Canaan) 57.85; 6. Kelci Haley (New Canaan) 58.47; 7. Ella Alpert (Staples) 58.87; 8. Julia Nevins (Trumbull) 1:00.10; 100 freestyle - 1. Lexi Punishill (Darien) 52.82; 2. Jessica Qi (Staples) 53.07; 3. Lily Kernaghan (Ludlowe) 53.23; 4. Mary Ryan (Warde) 53.69; 5. Jenna Handali (Greenwich) 54.07; 6. Hannah Strauss (Staples) 54.88; 7. Avery Newcomer (Wilton) 54.96; 8. Sophia Mechanic (Staples) 55.65; 500 freestyle - 1. Rylie Giles (Ridgefield) 5:01.23; 2. Abbey Gardner (Wilton) 5:06.21; 3. Maddie Haley (New Canaan) 5:09.92; 4. Victoria Liu (Greenwich) 5:09.94; 5. Maya Watson (Westhill/Stamford) 5:12.55; 6. Gracie Spataro (Darien) 5:15.73; 7. Emma Babashak (Wilton) 5:16.50; 8. Morgan Lenoce (Staples) 5:17.17; 200 freestyle relay - 1. Darien (Punishill, Bradbury, Ferranto, Luecke) 1:37.28; 2. Staples 1:37.56; 3. New Canaan 1:40.96; 4. Trumbull 1:41.27; 5. Wilton 1:41.56; 6. Greenwich 1:42.80; 7. Ridgefield 1:45.59; 8. Westhill/Stamford 1:46.79; 100 backstroke - 1. Esme Hunter (Staples) 56.08; 2. Maddie Haley (New Canaan) 56.31; 3. Lily Kernaghan (Ludlowe) 57.39; 4. Samantha Ennis (Greenwich) 57.93; 5. Olivia Golden (Darien) 58.01; 6. Mia Zajac (Trumbull) 58.30; 7. Ava Fasano (Wilton) 58.84; 8. Riley Riebling (Ridgefield) 1:00.35; 100 breaststroke - 1. Meghan Lynch (Greenwich) 1:04.39; 2. Ellen Holmquist (Wilton) 1:06.22; 3. Abigayle Bleil (New Canaan) 1:07.30; 4. Carolin Petropoulos (Norwalk/McMahon) 1:07.72; 5. Hanna Sotolongo (Ridgefield) 1:07.89; 6. Avery Newcomer (Wilton) 1:07.98; 7. Daniele Tanaka Sales (St. Joseph) 1:08.44; 8. Emma Mansourian (Darien) 1:08.87; 400 freestyle relay - 1. Darien (Punishill, Bradbury, Golden, Luecke) 3:33.45; 2. Greenwich 3:34.12; 3. Ridgefield 3:34.91; 4. Staples 3:35.39; 5. Wilton 3:35.69; 6. Fairfield Warde 3:41.24; 7. New Canaan 3:44.06; 8. Trumbull 3:46.55.