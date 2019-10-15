Wilton extends winning streak to five games

Mia Pepitone delivers a corner kick during a recent Wilton girls soccer game. Mia Pepitone delivers a corner kick during a recent Wilton girls soccer game. Photo: Gretchen McMahon / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Gretchen McMahon / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton extends winning streak to five games 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

If one measure of a team is how it recovers from a defeat, then Wilton girls soccer coach Renato Topali can feel pretty good about his squad.

Following a 2-0 road loss to New Canaan on Sept. 27, the Warriors have won five straight games, scoring 21 goals and allowing only one over that stretch.

The most recent victory came Monday, as Wilton blanked Bridgeport Central, 4-0, in Bridgeport.

Libby Connolly, Sophie Sudano, Ashley Carbonier, and Sara Schneidman supplied the goals in Monday’s triumph over Central, which raised Wilton’s record to 8-1-1 with six regular-season games remaining.

“We have some tough games ahead,” said Topali, whose team still has to face a pair of unbeaten opponents in Staples and Ridgefield. “But we are playing well. We are scoring some goals and playing good defense.”

Wilton turned in one of best efforts this season in a 5-1 road victory over Brien McMahon last Friday.

“They have arguably the best player in the league in Peyton McNamara,” said Topali about the Senators, who evened their record (5-5) with a 1-0 upset of New Canaan on Monday. “We didn’t man-mark her, but the plan was to always know where she was on the field.”

Wilton opened a 5-0 lead, with three of those goals coming off Mia Pepitone’s corner kicks. Center back Maddie Wecker scored twice on the set pieces, sending two volleys into the McMahon net.

Shelby Dejana, Heather Plowright and Connolly had the other goals for the Warriors, and Carbonier added an assist.

McNamara scored the lone goal for McMahon late in the game and then hit the post with another shot.

“[Goalie] Erynn Floyd didn’t have to make too many saves because the backline did well,” Topali said. “Maddie Wecker and Olivia Gladstein were strong in the center of the defense, and Mia [Pepitone] and Janet Johnson were great as the outside backs. “Maureen Campbell, Ellen Chiappetta and Caroline Hess also contributed on defense, and Piper [Chase] was excellent in center midfield.”

Notes: Sudano (two) and Dejana scored for Wilton in a 3-0 win over Danbury on Oct. 7.

Amelia Hughes, Sudano and Dejana had one goal apiece in the Warriors’ 3-0 triumph over Fairfield Warde on Oct. 2.