Wilton cruises to 42-0 win over Stamford

Running time began early at Tom Fujitani Field.

By opening a 35-point halftime lead, the Wilton football team sent Saturday afternoon’s homecoming game against Stamford into warp speed at the start of the third quarter. With the game clock stopping only for time-outs, the second half raced by as the Warriors added one more touchdown to close out their 42-0 win.

It was a good thing, too. The frigid weather had fans of both teams scurrying for warmth, especially during and after the halftime homecoming ceremonies. The cold did appear to agree with the Warrior players, however, particularly quarterback Jimmy O’Brien and wide receiver/linebacker Kyle Hyzy.

O’Brien completed 22-of-32 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns, and Hyzy had eight catches for 60 yards and a touchdown and also intercepted three passes, returning one for a score.

While O’Brien and Hyzy provided highlight material, it was the play of both the offensive and defensive lines that deserved more than just a shout-out. O’Brien had all day to throw on most plays as his offensive linemen Steve Kendra, Jack Savarese, Matt Gulbin, Brian Cipri, Kieran O’Neill, and Griffin Morris formed a protective, impenetrable shield.

Trevor Martines (shown during a game earlier this season) was part of a strong defensive effort as Wilton shut out Stamford, 42-0, on Saturday.

On defense, Gulbin, Kendra and Dom Polito led a stout interior, helping Kyle Jordan, Michael Coffey and other assorted edge rushers get to Stamford quarterback Isaiah Johnson. The linebacking crew of Kiel Polito, Jack DiRocco, Hyzy, and Christian Theoharides (among others) stopped the run, put constant pressure on Johnson, and filled passing lanes as well. Trevor Martines and Parker Woodring acted as shutdown corners, and safety Riley Sullivan orchestrated the defense and added big hits.

Wilton (6-2) began the scoring on its second possession, after a partially blocked punt gave the Warriors the ball at the Black Knight 34. Seven plays later, O’Brien hit Coffey with a 15-yard touchdown pass. Woodring’s extra-point kick (his first of three) put Wilton ahead 7-0 with 7:14 left in the first quarter.

When the Warriors got the ball back, Drew Phillips raced 53 yards for a touchdown on a draw play, extending the lead to 14-0.

The third Wilton score came on a drive that covered 80 yards on nine plays, culminating in O’Brien’s 16-yard toss to Ryan MacDougall. Woodring’s extra point made it 21-0 at 8:57 of the second quarter.

Although Wilton could not take advantage of Hyzy’s first interception, DiRocco’s 47-yard punt pinned Stamford at its own 5-yard line. An ill-advised pass to the right flat was easy pickings for Hyzy, who gobbled up the throw and waltzed into the end zone with no one near him. Dylan Smith did the PAT honors, and the Warriors had a 28-0 lead with just over three minutes left in the half.

A sack by Kiel Polito on a Stamford fourth-down play gave Wilton a chance for another score. Moving from their 38, the Warriors marched 62 yards on eight plays for a score. O’Brien completed six-of-eight passes on the possession, finishing it with a 9-yard touchdown completion to Hyzy with thre seconds left before the break. Smith converted the extra point, as Wilton went up 35-0.

The Warriors completed their scoring with 26 seconds left in the third quarter. Kiel Polito rumbled into the end zone from 10 yards out to complete a 10-play, 63-yard drive. Three passes to Hyzy and a draw play to Phillips sparked the drive. Smith’s PAT made it a 42-0 final.

“Today we took care of business,” said Wilton head coach EJ DiNunzio. “We had no let-up from last week and I think our players put together a really solid game. We had a few penalties, but we overcame them. We’ll clean those up. Now it’s on to New Canaan and, again, they are really good and it means we have to have a good week of practice. They’re not going to take us lightly.”

WILTON 42, STAMFORD 0

STAMFORD 0 0 0 0 — 0

WILTON 14 21 7 0 — 42

W — Michael Coffey 15-yard pass from Jimmy O’Brien (Parker Woodring kick)

W — Drew Phillips 53-yard run (Woodring kick)

W — Ryan MacDougall 16-yard pass from O’Brien (Woodring kick)

W — Kyle Hyzy 5-yard interception return (Dylan Smith kick)

W — Hyzy 9-yard pass from O’Brien (Smith kick)

W — Kiel Polito 10-yard run (Smith kick)

Records: Wilton 6-2; Stamford 3-5