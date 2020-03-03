Wilton boys third, girls eighth at State Open skiing

The Wilton boys and girls ski teams ended the season with top-10 finishes at the State Open championships Monday at Mount Southington.

The Wilton boys were third overall (and first in Class S) with a team time of 284.29 seconds, and the Wilton girls placed eighth overall (and second in Class S) with a time of 307.99 seconds.

Ryan van Heyst led the Wilton boys with an 11th-place finish in a two-run combined time of 45.07 seconds.

Not far behind was teammate Dom Polito, who finished 14th in a time of 45.45.

Brothers Ryan and Ben Leung added top-20 finishes for the Warriors, with Ryan placing 23rd (46.91) and Ben finishing 29th (47.39).

Kiel Polito (44th, 48.97) and Philip Klinga (64th, 50.50) also contributed to Wilton’s team time.

The top finisher for the Wilton girls was Kira Howard, who was 20th overall in a two-run combined time of 47.86 seconds.

Sophia Polito (44th, 51.11), Dakota Kelly (45th, 51.13), Abby Kyle (58th, 52.38), Alexandra Magnusson (60th, 52.47), and Samantha Mims (66th, 53.04) also had their times count for the Warriors.

Dom Polito was among the skiers contributing to Wilton's third-place finish at the State Open boys skiing championship.

The Pomperaug/Newtown combined squad won the State Open boys title with a time of 273.63 seconds. Fairfield Prep finished second (280.62).

Fairfield had a team time of 281.42 seconds to defend its State Open girls championship. Ridgefield was a close second (283.12).

Darien’s Chase Gulick (43.27) and Weston’s Emma Nelson (44.92) were the individual champions.

Notes: Based on regular-season results, three Wilton skiers earned All-State honors. Howard made the girls All-State first team and van Heyst was named to the boys All-State first team. Dom Polito was chosen for the boys All-State second team.