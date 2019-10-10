The seniors on this year's Wilton High boys soccer team will be recognized 30 minutes before the start of tonight's Senior Night game (6:30 p.m.) against Brien McMahon at Kristine Lilly Field. Front row (left to right): Michael Zizzadoro, Connor Uitterdijk, Luke Macdonald, Liam McLaughlin, Philip Klinga, Liam McGovern, Rishabh Raniwala; back row: Ryan Vanderwall, Gonzalo Alonso Alvarez, Rohit Singhal, Damien Schmidt, Karl Pfeiffer, Parker Ward, Larry Huang, and Isaac Quantock.
