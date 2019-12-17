Wilton beats Weston in season opener

The defense was tough all night; the offense got going in the final two quarters.

That combination was enough to carry the Wilton girls basketball team to a 40-31 non-conference win over visiting Weston in the season opener Monday evening at the Zeoli Field House.

After struggling to score in the first half and trailing 13-12 at the break, the Warriors produced 28 second-half points to get the victory.

“We had a little talk at halftime and the girls responded,” Wilton coach Fred Francello said. “It was like someone flipped a switch.”

Callie Judelson had a double-double for the Warriors, finishing with 12 points and 14 rebounds. Leah Martins added eight points and 11 rebounds, and Riley Eaton contributed 10 points and six rebounds despite early foul trouble.

“Everybody did their part,” Francello said. “I know that sounds clichéd, but it was exactly what happened.”

Zoe Rappaport had four points for Wilton, and Caitlin Greeff, Katie Umphred and Ellie Copley added two points apiece. Umphred pulled down 10 rebounds and Copley had eight.

“We had several opportunities to lose that game and failed to do so,” Francello said. “The girls showed a level of maturity which we didn’t have last year.”

Notes: Wilton plays its first conference game at home against Stamford on Friday night at 7 p.m.