Wilton beats Danbury, 3-0, stays unbeaten

Parker Ward (right) and the Wilton boys soccer team are 6-0-2 following Saturday's 3-0 win over Danbury.

The Wilton boys soccer team caught Danbury by surprise Saturday afternoon, scoring a goal less than two minutes after the opening kickoff.

The Hatters didn’t recover: Wilton added two second-half goals to beat Danbury, 3-0, and remain unbeaten at the midpoint of the regular season.

Under first-year head coach Edwin Carvajal, the Warriors are now 6-0-2. And Saturday’s victory was impressive: Danbury began the season as the FCIAC favorite and won its first seven games before losing to Fairfield Warde, 1-0, on Thursday.

Carvajal has his players working hard up and down the field and executing his game plan just as he draws it up.

“Being it’s my first year with the team, they were a little cautious about what I was asking,” Carvajal said. “But now they have totally bought into what I’m telling them, and having success on the field helps.

“Our team went out and followed the game plan ... we wanted to take away [Danbury’s] number 8 [Victor Oliveira] and I told them that we didn’t need to press up high,” Carvajal said. “The early goal was huge for our confidence and made them press a bit.”

Wilton’s first scoring sequence started deep in its own end of the field. Nathan Bennett got possession of the ball and dribbled past several Danbury defenders. Bennett passed to Michael Zizzadoro in the center of the field, just outside the top of the Danbury box. Zizzadoro flicked the ball to Liam McLaughlin, who shot far post for the 1-0 Wilton lead.

“I got the ball, aimed for the back post, and it went in” said McLaughlin. “It was great we got up early on them. We know we still have a lot of season left, but the fact that we as a team have played together for years and we know what each other is going to do has helped us so far this season.”

Wilton controlled the action during the rest of the first half of what was a quick-paced game, not allowing the Hatters any shots on goal. But the Warriors were unable to add to their lead before the break.

Just over two minutes into the second half, Wilton got that insurance goal. On a direct kick from 25 yards out, Zizzadoro blasted a shot to the left of Danbury keeper Matthew Silva, who made a great diving stop but couldn’t corral the ball. Connor Uitterdijk was there to clean up the rebound and deposit the ball into an open net.

Down 2-0 the Hatters turned up their offensive play, but the Wilton backline held strong to preserve the shutout.

Danbury’s best chance came when Wilton goalie Jack Lynch got caught out of place. But senior captain Parker Ward was there to stop the Danbury shot from going into the net, clearing the ball just as part of it was crossing the goal line.

Wilton then ended the scoring on a goal from Andrew Zizzadoro, who pounded a hard, low shot that was just out of the reach of a diving Silva.