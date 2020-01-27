Wilton beats D1 team but falls to McMahon-Norwalk

Three days after rallying from a pair of two-goal deficits to beat St. Joseph, the Wilton boys hockey team let a two-goal lead slip away in a loss to McMahon-Norwalk.

The split left the Warriors with a 4-5 overall record.

Last Wednesday, Wilton scored six of the game’s final seven goals to top St. Joseph, 7-4, at the Winter Garden in Ridgefield. It was Wilton’s first win over a Division I opponent since the Warriors dropped to Division III.

Following a scoreless first period, St. Joseph opened leads of 2-0 and 3-1 in the second period. But Jackson Kelly’s goal with 34 seconds left got the Warriors within one at the end of the period, and Owen Pettit’s goal less than two minutes into the third period tied the game at 3-3.

Luke O’Neill gave Wilton a 4-3 lead with 7:46 remaining, but the Cadets got the tying goal with 4:55 to play.

Ryan Sorbo put the Warriors ahead to stay with three minutes left, and Colin Lenskold and Kelly added insurance goals in the final 91 seconds.

Kelly finished with two goals and two assists for Wilton. Lenskold added a goal and two assists and Sorbo had a goal and an assist.

Tyler Everitt, O’Neill and Pettit each contributed one goal, and Lucas Thelen had an assist.

St. Joseph remained winless (0-11) with the loss.

On Saturday at the Winter Garden, Wilton allowed six unanswered goals in a 6-2 loss to the McMahon-Norwalk co-op team.

Sorbo gave the Warriors a 1-0 lead on assists from Kelly and Nico Kouvaris just 46 seconds into the game. Four minutes later, Everitt made it 2-0 off an assist from Thelen.

McMahon-Norwalk (7-1-1) got one goal back later in the opening period and then went in front with two goals in the second period.

The Senators added four more goals in the final period to pull away for the 7-2 triumph.

Wilton hurt itself by taking eight of the game’s 12 penalties, including seven straight from early in the first period to late in the second.