Wilton Youth Football registration opens

WILTON — Registration opens today, June 1, tor Wilton Youth Football (Tackle/Flag) and Cheer.

Club president Jeff Siegel announced on the club’s Facebook page that all late fees will be eliminated and no one’s credit cards will be charged or checks deposited until Aug. 1, “or until we know for certain if/how this upcoming season will unfold.”

If the season is altered, the club will change costs, he said.

“We will work with local officials to follow rules and safety procedures to keep the kids and coaches safe,” he said.

“This season will likely be unusual as it relates to fans, practice, sidelines, etc.”

Siegel also announced the club is looking for someone, preferably with a younger child, who is interested in running cheer this year and beyond. At present, the club does not have a volunteer to run the program for the upcoming season.