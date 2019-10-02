Wilton Youth Football: Sept. 28-29 results

Wilton's Will Byrnes (#33) makes a tackle with help from teammates Evan Christianson (#67) and Emma Van Heyst (#10) during a 6th Grade youth football game.

The following games were recently played by Wilton youth football teams.

7th Grade

Wilton Blue 28, New Canaan Red 7

Under the lights at New Canaan’s Dunning Stadium, Wilton came out fast, scoring on three of its first four possessions.

On the opening drive, the Wilton offensive line of Maja Driscoll, Cole Galante, Jack Huntley, Liam McKiernan, Cole Siegel, Henry Soojian, Jaxon Thomas, and CJ Young made it look easy for Jack Schwartz and Cael Dexter as they moved the ball down the field.

A 20-yard pass from Liam Snyder to Ryan Luchetta set up the Warriors inside the 5-yard line. Two plays later, Dexter punched it in for the touchdown and then added a two-point conversion to put the Warriors up 8-0.

The second drive featured hard runs by Ray Ferranti and Dexter to get the ball down to the 1-yard line. Snyder punched it in on the QB sneak to increase the lead to 14-0.

A great pass and catch from Dexter to Galante highlighted the next drive, but the offense stalled and turned the ball back over to the Rams. On the first play from scrimmage, Ferranti forced a fumble and the Warriors recovered. With the ball back and time winding down in the first half, Wilton found the end zone for the third time with Schwartz running it in. Dexter converted the extra point and the Warriors led 21-0 at the half.

The defense frustrated New Canaan all day, with excellent tackling by Ethan Bailey, Charlie Keller, Will Cristini, Schwartz, Dexter, Snyder, Huntley, Siegel, Ferranti, Driscoll, and Galante.

The Warriors continued to move the ball in the second half with runs by Emmett Kane and Ferranti. Wilton got its final touchdown when Dexter ran it in and Snyder followed with the extra point.

The Rams managed one big play in the second half for their only points of the day, as Wilton posted the 28-7 win.

6th Grade

New Canaan Black 28, Wilton Blue 14

Coming off a convincing 21-7 win against Ridgefield, the Warriors headed to New Canaan for a showdown with their arch rival.

New Canaan started quickly, catching the Wilton defense out of synch and scoring two touchdowns.

As the opening half progressed, the defense started to find its footing, highlighted by hard tackles by Marco Chila, Curtis Jackson, Max Totten, Craig O’Neill, Kieran Wiseman, and Charlie Calabrese. The offense also started showing some good signs with a 25-yard pass from Calabrese to Charlie Roy and a 10-yard pass to Theo Satrazemis.

Down 21-0 at the half, the Warriors had their work cut out for them. After a spirited halftime speech by the coaches, the team came out rejuvenated.

The vaunted Wilton offense began to kick into gear. The offensive line started to wear down the New Canaan defense with strong blocking by Totten, Jackson, Evan Christianson, Connor McAndrews, Trevor Galligan, Josh Meltzer, Hunter Lishnoff, Cayden Stevens, and Trevien Goldman.

Wilton engineered a long drive that was capped by several punishing runs from Calabrese for a touchdown, followed by a successful Mason Behar PAT kick.

After a final New Canaan score, the Wilton defense played well. Several sacks by Chila shifted the momentum, and pressure by Alan Osta, Brendan Morris, McAndrews, Behar, Blake Ongley, and Wiseman was effective.

Wilton’s linebacking core of Jake Padilla, Ongley, O’Neill and Calabrese — along with speedy safeties Emma Van Heyst, Cooper Buchichio and Will Byrnes — denied any big gains.

Wilton got the last word with a huge 50-plus yard touchdown pass from Calabrese to Padilla that was followed by Behar’s extra point.

5th Grade

Wilton Blue 16, New Canaan 0

The Wilton offense started on fire with blistering runs from Denny Dustin and Nick Skillin behind a stone wall of a line featuring center Michael Lenz, Oliver Sims, Emmett Sommer, Mark Whitman, and Wyatt Hoffstatter, with lead blocks thrown by Liam Pierson and Trey Rivera.

Skillin finished the opening drive with a 20-yard touchdown dash followed by a Jaxon Lin conversion for an 8-0 lead.

On defense, Wilton was led with solid tackles by Colin Faherty and Henry Snow, accompanied by the gang tackling of Cooper Rekow, Dylan Flanagan, Michael Duarte, Nico Mercado, Cody Korpan, Ryan Wixtead, Brady Corry, and Charlie Heffernan. Sims also slammed into the quarterback, forcing a lame-duck pass, and Duarte had a backfield tackle on a fourth-down stop.

The rest of the first half saw impressive runs from Faherty and Corry and tackles from Heffernan, Rekow and Snow with help from Jack Cook.

The Warriors started the second half on defense with another fourth-down stand and strong tackles from Sommer, Heffernan, Korpan, and Snow.

Wilton scored quickly on its next drive with Dustin taking off for 70 yards and finishing the job with a touchdown run a few plays later. Lin’s PAT made it 16-0.

After that, Korpan’s touchdown-saving tackle, Duarte’s sack, and Pierson’s fumble recovery helped Wilton shut out New Canaan.

3rd/4th Grade

Wilton Blue 12, New Canaan Black 0

The Warriors continued their gritty play, beating a tough New Canaan Black team on Saturday night under the lights at Fujitani Field.

On New Canaan’s first possession it was clear the Wilton defense came to play. Tackles by Brayden Preisano, Sawyer Fasano, Finn Snyder, and Max Weigold held the Rams on four plays and forced a turnover on downs.

Offensive linemen Evan Ash, Bly Christianson, Drew Huntley, Topher Jackson, Cash Kaiser, Oliver Mills, Lawson Onthank, Alex Trichilo, Henry Leary, and Peter Wolff made sure the Warriors capitalized on the good field position by creating great running lanes for the backs. Fasano made the Rams pay with a touchdown run that put Wilton ahead 6-0.

Wilton’s defense then forced a three-and-out with tackles and great hustle by Will Kidd, Cash Kaiser, Matthew Polito, Colton Korpan, Amelia Christianson, Aiden Cocca, Jason Scanlan, and Callum Gemelli.

On its next drive, Wilton moved the ball behind runs from Andrew Sherman, Weigold, Fasano, and Snyder, but couldn’t find the end zone.

With just three minutes left in the half, New Canaan took the ball and began its best drive of the day. The Rams marched down the field but Wilton’s defense held, with great tackling by Liam Brokaw, Taylor Lishnoff, Aiden Cocca, Korpan, Snyder, Weigold, and Fasano.

With just seconds left before halftime and the ball on the 1-yard line, Wilton’s defense came up with an awesome team tackle by Lishnoff, Korpan and Gemelli to keep New Canaan off the scoreboard.

The second half brought more of the same — solid running behind the offensive line for the Warriors and great team defense. Vin Kelly, George Dubrock, Snyder, Kidd, Polito, Korpan, Preisano, Cocca, Brokaw, and Weigold set the defensive tone in the second half to keep New Canaan scoreless.