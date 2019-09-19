Wilton Youth Football: Sept. 14-15 recap

CJ Young (#70), Cael Dexter (#7), Jack Huntley (#92), Jaxon Thomas (#12), Liam McKiernan (#80), and Maja Driscoll (#95) on the field for the Wilton Blue 7th grade team.

The following games were recently played by Wilton Youth Football teams.

8th Grade

Wilton Blue 28, Fairfield Black 14

Playing at home under the lights on Saturday night, Wilton Blue earned a hard-fought victory to remain undefeated.

Game captains Luke DiRocco, Liam Kiernan and Colin Gilmor won the coin toss and elected to start on defense. But Wilton quickly fell behind when Fairfield scored on a long touchdown pass.

The Wilton offense responded with a drive that resulted in a nine-yard touchdown run by Todd Woodring and tied the score at 7-7. DiRocco (Wilton’s quarterback) orchestrated the drive, which included impressive play from offensive linemen Ethan Gallo, George Papakosmas, Flynn Shipman, Barrett Leary, and Kiernan.

Fairfield Black answered with another quick TD, but Wilton returned the punch with a long drive. Linemen Thomas McDonald, Eli Meltzer, Caden Wright, and Gilmor provided a strong push; Harry Polito and Lorenzo Caratozzolo ran hard and gained yardage; and Carter Stephenson, Gavin Pierson, Henry Roy, and Cole Stevenson initiated critical downfield blocks against an aggressive defense. The drive concluded with Woodring’s seven-yard touchdown run and a 14-14 tie.

Pierson then intercepted a Fairfield pass before halftime.

Several defensive adjustments provided a boost for Wilton. Linebackers Caratozzolo, DiRocco, Polito, Woodring, Stevenson, and Kiernan, and safety Stephenson stepped up to return possession to the Wilton offense after Caratozzolo stripped the ball on a screen pass.

The Wilton offense continued to push. DiRocco connected with Caratozzolo on a 20-yard completion and Woodring crossed the goal line on a hard five-yard run to put Wilton ahead 21-14.

The Wilton defense responded with a Caratozzolo interception, and Polito cemented the victory with a two-yard touchdown run. After another impressive defensive stop, Wilton ran out the clock.

7th Grade

Wilton Blue 0, Stamford Black 0

If you like defense, you would have loved Sunday afternoon’s game between Wilton and Stamford Black.

Neither team was able to get on the scoreboard as the contest ended in a rare 0-0 tie.

Wilton’s offensive line of Maja Driscoll, Cole Galante, Jack Huntley, Liam McKiernan, Cole Siegel, Henry Soojian, Jaxon Thomas, and CJ Young battled all game with a tough Stamford interior, consistently creating space for the Wilton backs.

But the Warriors couldn’t sustain a drive. Jack Schwartz, Cael Dexter and Luke Ginsburg gained tough yardage on the ground, but Stamford’s defense kept the backs in front of them.

Wilton’s best chance to score came midway through the first half when Dexter and Schwartz had the chains moving and Liam Snyder hit Ray Ferranti on a pass play that gained 35 yards and put the ball on the Stamford 20-yard line.

But Stamford’s defense stiffened and was able to keep the Warriors out of the end zone.

In the second half, another promising drive featured a 20-yard pass from Dexter to Will Cristini to convert a fourth-and- long play. But once again, the Warriors couldn’t get into the end zone.

On defense, Driscoll and Siegel were consistently able to get into the backfield to disrupt Stamford’s offense, recording six tackles for a loss between them. Strong tackling from Schwartz, Snyder, Dexter, Emmett Kane, and Ethan Bailey kept the Knights offense in check.

Charlie Keller came up with a huge interception that he returned for more than 20 yards to stop a Stamford drive early in the second half. And, on Stamford’s last possession of the game, Cristini preserved the tie with a clutch interception and a long return.

6th Grade

Norwalk 7, Wilton 0

The first half was all about the defense with nice stops by Max Totten, Marco Chila, Evan Christianson, Hunter Lishnoff, Connor McAndrews, and Josh Meltzer. Emma VanHeyst picked up a first down, opening the door for quarterback Charlie Calabrese to connect with receiver Craig O’Neill. But Norwalk’s defense held and prevented Wilton from scoring as the half ended 0-0.

The Warriors came out of the gate strong to start the second half with a 25-yard pass from Calabrese to Jake Padilla. Trevian Goldman, Charlie Roy and Cooper Buchichio all carried the ball, picking up a few yards, but Norwalk’s defense was relentless.

At the start of the fourth quarter Norwalk was on the move, but big tackles from Will Byrnes, Alan Osta and Theo Satrazemis shut them down, giving Wilton another opportunity to get on the scoreboard.

Mason Behar, Trevor Galligan, Brendan Morris, Blake Ongley, and Cayden Stevens worked the offensive line but Norwalk proved to be too strong.

With two minutes left in regulation, Norwalk completed a pass for a touchdown and was able to convert the extra point for a 7-0 victory.

5th Grade

Wilton 24, Westport 6

Brady Corry opened the contest with a solid run for a first down, followed by smooth footwork from Colin Faherty and an angry burst from Denny Dustin. Nick Skillin plowed through the middle to convert a fourth down, and Wilton was on the move.

With offensive linemen Michael Lenz, Emmett Sommer, Oliver Sims, Cooper Rekow, Mark Whitman, Dylan Flanagan, Trey Rivera, Liam Pierson, and Wyatt Hoffstatter throwing blocks, Wilton runners found opportunities to gain yards.

After a run by Faherty, Skillin raced 35 yards for a touchdown. Jaxon Lin added the extra point as the Warriors went ahead 8-0.

On defense, Wilton shut down Westport with punishing tackles from Flanagan, Corry, Rekow, Faherty, Dustin, and Skillin — assisted by Sommer, Nico Mercado, Henry Snow, and Jack Cook.

Back on offense, the Warriors benefitted from more of Faherty's runs and Cody Korpan’s fourth-down conversion, which led to a touchdown run from Pierson and another successful PAT from Lin.

Wilton's defense held strong and the half ended with the Warriors up 16-0.

The second half featured interceptions by Michael Duarte and Charlie Heffernan, more impressive running from Dustin, Skillin, Corry and crew, a Korpan touchdown scamper, and another Lin PAT.

The game ended fittingly with a sack by Ryan Wixtead on the final play.

3rd/4th Grade

Wilton Blue 19, Darien White 13

For the second week in a row, Wilton took on a tough Darien team in a contest that went down to the wire.

The Warriors came out fast, with Sawyer Fasano running 53 yards on the second play of the game to put Wilton ahead 6-0.

Darien answered immediately on its first drive of the game, evening the score at 6-6. A great tackle by Max Weigold denied the Blue Wave the extra point and kept the game tied.

Wilton offensive linemen Evan Ash, Bly Christianson, Drew Huntley, Topher Jackson, Taylor Lishnoff, Oliver Mills, Lawson Onthank, Alex Trichilo, and Peter Wolff fought hard in the trenches to create space for the Warrior backs.

Hard runs by Henry Leary, Finn Snyder, Colton Korpan, Andrew Sherman, and Callum Gemelli kept the Wilton offense moving, but it couldn’t get close to the end zone. Darien got the ball back and had one long run for a touchdown, putting the Blue Wave up 13-6 at the half.

Another touchdown by Fasano early in the third quarter pulled the Warriors to within one at 13-12.

The Wilton defense turned it on from there to keep the score close. Linemen Aiden Cocca, George DuBrock, Vincent Kelly, Liam O’Sullivan, and Jason Scanlan consistently stopped the Darien backs up the middle, while Korpan, Fasano, Snyder, Sherman, Liam Brokaw, Cash Kaiser, Brayden Preisano, Matt Polito, Will Kidd, Evan Ash, and Amelia Christianson all came up with big tackles for the Warriors.

With only a few minutes left, the Warriors put together a methodical, eight-play drive that was capped by Weigold’s touchdown and extra point for the 19-13 triumph.