Wilton Youth Football: Oct. 5-6 recap

Charlie Roy makes a catch during the Wilton 6th grade team's win over New Canaan.

The following games were recently played by Wilton Youth Football teams.

8th Grade

Wilton Blue 14, Stamford 6

Wilton Blue enjoyed a hard-fought road victory on Sunday against a previously undefeated Stamford team.

The Warriors arrived ready to play, and the defense set the tone. Early in the first quarter, Stamford attempted to convert a third down and Lorenzo Caratozollo, Harry Polito, Carter Stephenson and Barrett Leary pursued the play. Caratozollo stripped the ball and returned it for a touchdown, getting a key block from Stephenson. Todd Woodring converted the extra point as Wilton took a 7-0 lead.

As the first half progressed, Wilton got strong defensive line play from Ethan Gallo (three tackles for a loss), Flynn Shipman and George Papakosmas, who dominated the line of scrimmage. Stamford scored with four minutes left in the half, but Wilton stopped the extra point and entered the break with a 7-6 lead.

After a great defensive stop, Wilton orchestrated an impressive offensive possession led by quarterback Luke DiRocco. Blocking by Thomas McDonald, Eli Meltzer, Liam Kiernan, Colin Gilmor, Caden Wright, and Cole Stevenson contributed to the game-winning drive.

Polito and Woodring erupted for several long runs before DiRocco connected with Caratozollo for a touchdown on a fourth and goal pass play. Woodring converted the extra-point kick as Wilton ended the third quarter with a 14-6 lead.

In the fourth quarter, the Wilton defense continued to pressure Stamford. On Stamford’s final possession, Polito blitzed to tackle the runner for a big loss. Gallo and Stevenson caused additional disruption, and DiRocco made a great interception to regain possession for the Warriors, who ran out the clock.

7th Grade

Wilton Blue 26, Norwalk 6

Wilton came out fast, running a no-huddle offense that featured excellent offensive line play from Maja Driscoll, Cole Galante, Jack Huntley, Liam McKiernan, Cole Siegel, Henry Soojian, Jaxon Thomas, and CJ Young. The drive stalled, but the Wilton defense forced a three-and-out with great tackles from Liam Snyder, Jack Schwartz and Driscoll.

On their second possession, the Warriors mixed it up with hard runs by Schwartz and Cael Dexter, a 15-yard pass from Snyder to Ray Ferranti, and a well-executed option play between Snyder and Dexter. Dexter then ran for a seven-yard touchdown and followed with a two-point conversion, putting the Warriors up 8-0.

The defense held Norwalk to another three-and-out, this time behind two punishing sacks by Siegel and excellent team defense from Ryan Luchetta, Emmett Kane, Charlie Keller, and Will Cristini. After the punt, Wilton marched down the field on an 11-play drive that featured the power running of Ferranti and Dexter, capped by another Dexter score that widened the lead to 14-0.

Norwalk struck back, scoring an 80-yard touchdown on its first play from scrimmage and cutting Wilton’s lead to 14-6 at halftime.

Norwalk got the ball at the start of the third quarter, but a short drive was stopped when Ferranti caused a fumble and Schwartz recovered, giving the Warriors good field position. Three plays later, Dexter found the end zone for the third time and Wilton’s lead was 20-6.

From that point, Wilton’s defense shut down Norwalk, not allowing a first down the rest of the game. Tackles by Kane, Ferranti, Snyder, Cristini, Schwartz, Dexter, Driscoll, and Siegel led the defensive effort.

Wilton added six more points when Schwartz scored on a strong run to close out the 26-6 win.

6th Grade

Wilton Blue 20, New Canaan Red 7

Wilton’s big plays started early, with a Jake Padilla interception and a 20-yard return. The offense fed off this momentum with several physical runs by Kieran Wiseman and Charlie Calabrese.

Despite missing Max Totten due to injury, the offensive line of Curtis Jackson, Evan Christianson, Connor McAndrews, Trevor Galligan, Josh Meltzer, Hunter Lishnoff, Brendan Morris, Cayden Stevens, Theo Satrazemis, and Trevien Goldman opened running lanes all game, including one for Calabrese to score from three yards out. Mason Behar kicked the extra point to put Wilton ahead, 7-0.

A quick counterattack by New Canaan tied the score at 7-7 heading into halftime, but the Wilton defense didn’t allow any more points in the final two quarters. Standout plays by Marco Chila, Emma Van Heyst, Blake Ongley, Alan Osta, and Charlie Roy led the second-half shutout.

On a bold call, Wilton converted a fourth and 20 play as Calabrese connected with Craig O’Neill on a nifty crossing route for the first down. Several plays later Wiseman bulldozed his way into the end zone to put Wilton ahead 13-7 at the end of the third quarter.

With New Canaan beginning to move the ball, Wilton defensive backs Will Byrnes, Cooper Buchichio, Van Heyst and Behar denied any chance of a comeback with Behar’s first interception of the season.

Wilton took advantage of good field position to quickly move into the red zone, with a clutch catch and run by Roy on fourth down setting up first and goal. The Wilton offense put an exclamation point on the game with Wiseman’s second rushing touchdown and Behar’s extra point.

Patch Angerame’s solo tackle drew a roar of approval from his teammates and ended the game.

5th Grade

Wilton Blue 14, Darien 0

Dominant defense and a touchdown in each half kept Wilton unbeaten (5-0) this season.

After Wilton’s offense struggled on its first possession, Darien drove inside the Warriors’ five-yard line. But thanks to gritty tackling from Nico Mercado, Emmet Sommer, Michael Duarte, and Cooper Rekow, the Warriors stopped the Blue Wave.

Darien’s second possession began with good field position, but Denny Dustin, Ryan Wixtead, Henry Snow, and Charlie Heffernan answered with strong tackling, and Duarte was able to make a key stop to hold Darien on fourth down.

The Warriors finally found thier groove on offense with runs from Colin Faherty and Dustin. With center Michael Lenz and fellow linemen Wyatt Hoffstatter, Mark Whitman, August Furman, Trey Rivera, and Sommer throwing blocks, Faherty ran for 60 yards and a touchdown. Jaxon Lin added the conversion kick as Wilton took an 8-0 lead.

Wilton then stopped Darien once again with tackles by Sommer and Faherty (assisted by Jack Cook) giving the Warriors the ball with one minute left in the half. Despite a 50-yard run from Brady Corry, time ran out on the offense.

The Warriors started the second half on defense, and Dylan Flanagan set the tone with a jarring tackle, with Oliver Sims, Heffernan and Duarte also making stops. Outstanding pass coverage by Cody Korpan stymied Darien’s aerial attack, and a fourth-down tackle by Dustin put the Warriors back on offense.

Unable to move the ball, Wilton relied on its defense once more. A backfield tackle by Sims and stops by Faherty, Rekow and Furman kept Darien from advancing.

Wilton’s next possession lasted only one play, with Nick Skillin running 70 yards for a touchdown. The conversion gave the Warriors a 14-0 lead and ended the scoring.

3rd/4th Grade

Wilton Blue 28, New Canaan Red 6

Unbeaten Wilton wasted no time showing New Canaan why great blocking upfront is the key to its winning ways.

Punishing blocks from offensive linemen Evan Ash, Bly Christianson, Drew Huntley, Topher Jackson, Oliver Mills, Lawson Onthank, Alex Trichilo, and Peter Wolff led Wilton’s opening march, which resulted in Sawyer Fasano running for a 20-yard touchdown on a broken play.

Andrew Sherman punched it in for the two-point conversion and the Warriors were up 8-0.

New Canaan took to the air on its first possession and completed a long pass play that almost evened the score before a tackle by Finn Snyder stopped the Rams inside the 10-yard line. Max Weigold intercepted the next New Canaan pass to stop the scoring threat.

The Warriors continued to move the ball well on the ground, with powerful running by Colton Korpan, Henry Leary, Brayden Preisano, Amelia Christianson, Fasano, Snyder, Sherman, and Weigold.

Sherman had the longest run of the day, gaining almost 50 yards on a play that set up Fasano’s five-yard TD run. Leary ran in the two-point conversion, widening the Wilton lead to 16-0.

In the third quarter, Fasano found the end zone for a third time on a 25-yard run, criss-crossing the field behind terrific blocking.

The Warriors got their air attack going in the second half with a pass from Preisano to Liam O’Sullivan for a critical gain. Later in the same drive, Korpan scored the final Warrior touchdown on a nice run from five yards out.

On defense, the Warriors continued to frustrate New Canaan. Great hustle, backfield pressure, tackling and pass breakups by Liam Brokaw, Callum Gemelli, Aiden Cocca, George DuBrock, Taylor Lishnoff, Vincent Kelly, Will Kidd, Matt Polito, Jason Scanlan, and Cash Kaiser kept the Rams on their heels.

Wilton created turnovers on three of the Rams’ seven possessions. In addition to Weigold’s early interception, Snyder also had an interception and Korpan and Gemelli combined to create and recover a New Canaan fumble.