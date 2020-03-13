Wilton YMCA gymnasts excel at league championships

The Wilton YMCA gymnastics program rolled out the red carpet to welcome teams competing at the 2020 Southern Connecticut League Championships Feb. 28-March 1 at the Wilton YMCA.

The stars shone bright for the hosts, with Wilton gymnasts winning multiple individual titles and the team placing first in Levels 6 and 7.

In Level 3, Wilton’s Emery Amero was fourth on beam and floor, fifth on vault and bars, and fifth in the all-around for ages 6-8.

For age 9, Brianna Shiue was the all-around champion, taking gold on vault (9.4), bars (9.6) and beam (9.6), and bronze on floor (9.5).

Jane Carroll took silver on beam (9.5) and scored 9.0 on vault and 9.35 on floor. Lily Blessing added a 9.1 on bars, while Allison Massaua took bronze on bars and earned a 9.0 on beam and floor. Nora Walencikowski scored 9.15 on beam.

For age 10, Brooke Vallerie was won the floor exercise with a 9.5 and earned silver on vault with a 9.6.

For age 11, Chloe Knestrick was the silver medalist with a 9.3 on bars. Emma Hendricks scored a 9.25 on bars to take the bronze medal.

The Wilton YMCA Level 6 gymnastics team finished first at the league championships. From left: Ella Mancuso, Cailyn Cruickshank, Ashlynne Fudale, Jeni von Bartheld, Kaelyn Talisse, Teagan Stengrim, Ella Arghirescu, Alyssa Mariani and Mia Decore

Competing in Level 4, Kyra Doran placed fifth on bars and teammate Evy Theriault was fifth on floor (9.1) and vault in the 11-year-old division

For ages 12, Alyssa Duarte took home the silver medal on bars (9.25) and the bronze on vault and placed fourth on floor (9.15) and fifth in the all-around. Lilli Todd scored a 9.15 on beam to earn the bronze medal.

For ages 13, Winnie Quigg was the bars champion with a score of 9.5 and placed fifth on beam with a 9.0. Abby Schmitt was fifth on vault and floor for Wilton.

In Level 5, Gabriella Martin scored a 9.0 on beam to win the bronze medal in the 10/11-year-old division. She also was fourth on bars, floor, vault, and the all-around.

For ages 13 and over, Lia Carusone placed fourth on floor.

In Level 6, Mia Decore won the bars, vault and all-around and took silver on floor (9.05) and beam for ages 10-11. Teammate Ashlynne Fudale was the beam (9.0) and floor (9.35) champion and placed second on bars and vault and in the all-around.

For ages 12-13, Kaelyn Talisse was the all-around champion, winning gold on beam (9.45) and floor (9.6), placing second on bars, and finishing fifth on vault.

Alyssa Mariani was third on vault, fourth on bars, beam (9.25) and floor (9.4), and third in the all-around. Teagan Stengrim placed second on vault, third on beam (9.3), fifth on bars, and scored 9.0 on floor. Cailyn Cruickshank was fifth on bars and scored a 9.2 on floor.

For ages 14 and over, Ella Mancuso won the bars and finished second on vault and third on beam (9.05) and floor (9.45) to win the all-around title.

Ella Arghirescu won the beam with a score of 9.55 and also placed second on floor (9.5), fourth on vault and third in the all-around. Jeni von Bartheld was floor champion with an impressive 9.55. She also finished fifth on bars, and fourth on vault and in the all-around.

In Level 7, Ashley Umhoefer swept the 13-15 division with first place wins on all four events. She scored 9.35 on vault, 9.25 on bars, 9.4 on beam and 9.6 on floor to win the all-around.

Grace Condon took silver on beam, bronze on floor (9.25), vault and bars, and finished second in the all-around. Donna Stepnowsky won silver on vault (9.1) and floor (9.3) and placed fourth on bars and beam and third in the all-around.

Alyssa Smeriglio scored a 9.0 for second place on bars and was third on beam, fourth on floor, fifth on vault and fourth in the all-around. Alyson Scheurkogel finished fifth on bars, beam and floor, fourth on vault, and fifth in the all-around.

For ages 16 and over, Isabella Jureller scored a 9.5 to win the floor exercise. She also placed fourth on vault, bars and beam and in the all-around.

Michaela Kane won the gold medal on bars with a 9.1.

In Level 8, Olivia Mannino almost swept gold in the 13-15 division, finishing first on vault (9.0), bars (9.35), and floor (9.65) and winning the all-around. She was third on beam.

For ages 16 and over, Emma Daugherty’s grace and elegance on floor was unchallenged as she scored 9.55 to easily take the gold medal. She also finished second on vault, third on bars, fourth on beam, and third in the all-around.

Competing with an injury, Kate Ginsburg entertained the crowd with her floor routine, placing fourth in the event. She was also third on vault and beam, fourth on bars, and fourth in the all-around.