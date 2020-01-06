Wilton Y gymnasts among champs at Snowflake meet

More than 360 gymnasts competed at the annual Snowflake Invitational Dec. 14-15 at the Wilton YMCA.

Gymnasts from the Wilton YMCA won individual titles, and six of the team’s age groups finished in the top four of their respective divisions.

In Level 3, first-time competitor Brianna Shiue was crowned the bars champion with a 9.35 in the nine-year-old group. She also placed third on beam (9.45), fourth on floor (9.15), and was third in the all-around.

Jane Carroll’s first meet was also a success, as she finished third on vault (9.3), fourth on bars and fifth on beam. Lily Blessing earned the silver on beam with an impressive score of 9.5. Allison Massaua stood atop the podium with 4th on bars.

Brooke Vallerie scored a 9.3 on vault to capture the bronze medal among the 10-year-old gymnasts, and Emma Hendricks won the silver medal on bars and Chloe Kenstrick placed fifth on vault and bars in the 11-year-old group.

Competing in Level 4, Kyra Doran was third in the 11-year-old all-around, placing second on beam (9.4) and floor, third on bars, and fourth on vault. Evy Theriault earned a bronze medal for her vault.

Wilton YMCA gymnasts Piper Young, Nora Walencikowski and Kensey Diglio (back row, left to right) and Allison Massaua, Brianna Shiue, Jane Carroll, and Lily Blessing (front row, left to right) competed for the first time at the Snowflake Invitational.

Alyssa Duarte finished fourth on bars and fifth on vault and in the all-around for the 12-year-old group.

For ages 13 and over, Abigail Schmitt third in the all-around, placing third on vault and floor and fifth on bars and beam. Winnie Quigg earned silver medals on beam (9.2) and bars and was fourth on vault and fifth in the all-around.

In Level 5, Gabriella Martin finished third in the 9/10-year-old division, taking bronze on vault (9.3) and beam and placing fifth on floor. Ashlynne Fudale scored an impressive 9.45 on floor to win the silver medal and was fourth on bars, fifth on vault, and fifth in the all-around.

Grace Jeanes earned a silver medal on vault and a bronze on floor with matching scores of 9.0 in the 11-year-old group. Jeanes was also fourth on beam, fifth on bars, and fourth in the all-around.

Rowan Morse placed second on vault with a score of 9.1 in the 12-year-old division. She was third on bars and beam and fourth on floor and in the all-around.

Competing in Level 5, Kaelyn Talisse scored a 9.2 for her floor routine and placed fifth on bars among the 12/13-year-old gymnasts. Alyssa Mariani earned the silver medal on vault and scored 9.2 on beam and 9.05 on floor. Teagan Stengrim placed fifth for her vault.

For ages 14-15, Ella Mancuso scored 9.1 for fifth place on floor and was fourth on vault, third on bars, and fourth in the all-around. Ella Arghirescu won the silver medal on floor with a score of 9.3 and placed fifth on bars and in the all-around.

Elizabeth Fahey was the vault champion with a 9.1 and placed third on floor and fifth on beam. Jeni von Bartheld won the floor title with a strong 9.5 and added a 9.05 on vault for the silver medal. Isabella Silverstein placed third on vault with a score of 9.0.

In Level 7, Ashley Umhoefer won the all-around championship for the 12/13-year-old gymnasts. She was first on vault (9.3) and bars and second on floor (9.15) and beam.

For ages 14-15, Alyssa Smeriglio placed fourth on floor (9.0) and bars, fifth on vault (9.05) and beam, and fourth in the all-around. Kaylie Berghaus took the silver medal for her lovely beam routine and was fifth on bars and in the all-around. Donna Stepnowsky placed fourth on beam.

For ages 16-over, Isabella Jureller earned a 9.3 on floor to finish fourth. She was also fifth on bars and in the all-around. Michaela Kane took home the silver medal on bars and placed fourth on vault and fifth on floor.

In Level 8, Olivia Mannino was crowned vault champion in the 15/16-year-old division with a score of 9.150. She was second on beam (9.3) and placed fourth on floor (9.2) and bars and in the all-around.

For ages 17-over, Kate Ginsburg finished first on floor (9.3), beam and vault and was second on bars, winning the all-around title. Emma Daugherty’s beautiful tumbling led to a first-place finish on floor (9.3), and she also won the bars and was second on vault and beam to place second behind Ginsburg in the all-around.