American Legion Post 86 presented Chris Eidt, vice president of the Wilton Baseball and Softball Association and long-time supporter of Wilton’s American Legion baseball teams, with the Post 86 Americanism Award on Aug. 11.

Eidt was recognized for “his selfless commitment and devotion to the Wilton American Legion baseball program” as well as being a role model for good sportsmanship and fair play.

  • American Legion Post 86 Commander Bill Glass, right, presents Chris Eidt with the Post 86 Americanism Award on Aug. 11. Photo: American Legion Post 86 / Contributed Photo / Wilton Bulletin Contributed

    American Legion Post 86 Commander Bill Glass, right, presents Chris Eidt with the Post 86 Americanism Award on Aug. 11.

    Photo: American Legion Post 86 / Contributed Photo
