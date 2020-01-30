Wilton Basketball Association recap: Jan. 25-26

Recommended Video:

The following games were recently played by Wilton Basketball Association teams.

Boys 8th Grade

Wilton 53, Mt. Vernon (N.Y.) 39

Led by a 21-point third quarter, the Warriors defeated visiting Mt Vernon. The top three scorers were Max Jarvie (13 points), Kyle Roesser (9 points with five free throws) and Ethan Gallo (8 points). Three-point baskets came from Wyatt Jones (6 points), Declan Brokaw (5 points), and Brody Hess (3 points). Todd Woodring (5 points) combined steals and rebounds with strong defensive contributions from Anderson Cooper (2 points), Jack Minnich (2 points) and Mike Meenan.

Wilton 64, Fairfield 47

Wyatt Jones hit five three-pointers and finished with 17 points to lead the Warriors over Fairfield. Max Jarvie added 14 points and Anderson Campbell had 9 points. Three-point shooters Mike Meenan (8 points) and Declan Brokaw (3 points) raised the lead, while stingy defensive play from Ethan Gallo (6 points), Kyle Roesser (3 points), Todd Woodring (2 points), Jack Minnich (2 points) and Brody Hess kept Wilton ahead throughout.

Boys 7th/8th Grade

Wilton split two home games last weekend, losing to New Canaan, 62-39, and beating Brookfield, 64-54.

The Wilton 7th grade girls travel team went 5-0 and won the recent New Castle MLK Tournament. Top row (left to right): Coach Khea Gibbs, Mia Sommer, Abby Phelan, Addison Von Loeser, Sophia Samai, Grace Ratcliffe, coach Anthony Simmons; bottom row: Giuliana Scaturchio, Grace Costa, Abbey Byrnes, Riley Casey, Kaitlyn Zizzadoro. less The Wilton 7th grade girls travel team went 5-0 and won the recent New Castle MLK Tournament. Top row (left to right): Coach Khea Gibbs, Mia Sommer, Abby Phelan, Addison Von Loeser, Sophia Samai, Grace ... more Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Basketball Association Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Basketball Association Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Basketball Association recap: Jan. 25-26 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Luke DiRocco, Peter Reyes, Will Fischer, Mason Andrews, and Tucker Farrell played good defense in both games for Wilton. DiRocco led the team in steals, and Reyes scored 7 points in the win over Brookfield.

Emmett Kane, Justin Kammerman, Cael Dexter, Luke Umphred, and Henry Soojian were aggressive on offense, and Henry Mangum, Umphred, and Liam Snyder provided strong rebounding.

Boys 7th Grade

Wilton had an active weekend, losing on the road to Naugatuck, 47-42, on Saturday and beating Mt. Vernon (N.Y.), 61-49, in a league game on Sunday.

Wilton started strong against Mt. Vernon, led by Cole Siegel (16 points), who dominated in the paint, and Grady Kaliski (11 points), who hit outside shots. Wilton’s pressure and defense then took over, led by Jack Schwartz (3 points), Ryan Meehan (1 point), Luke Ginsburg (2 points), and Stef Cross (3 points). Wilton pulled away in the final quarter behind some sharp shooting from Liam McKiernan (11 points), Ryan Luchetta (9 points) and Cole Galante (5 points).

Boys 5th/6th Grade

Wilton extended its winning streak to three games by beating Weston, 37-21, and New Canaan, 32-29.

Against Weston, Wilton got early scoring from Boden Davi (11 points) and Greg Bocchino (2 points). The rebounds were definitely in Wilton’s favor, with Grant Stein (12 points) and Hans Greene (2 points) controlling the boards. The defense was also stifling with steals by Liam Joy (6 points), Casey Meyer (2 points) and Nico Mercado adding a key block.

Blake Ongley (10 points) led Wilton past New Canaan in a game that was close throughout.

Jack McMenamy (6 points) and Matthew Fogarty (1 point) were tough on the boards, and Laszlo Miller and Jack Mulfinger were on fire in the third quarter with 6 and 5 points, respectively.

Boys 5th Grade

Wilton 35, New Fairfield 34

Wilton rallied to hand New Fairfield its first defeat in league play.

Wilton dominated the paint all game, led by Colton Smith (26 rebounds), Jimmy Dineen (12 rebounds, 4 blocked shots), Will Viggiano (11 rebounds), Anthony Palumbo (8 rebounds), Gavin Toohill (3 rebounds), Charlie Cretella (3 rebounds), Jack Cunningham (2 rebounds), and Jeff Fox (2 rebounds, 1 blocked shot).

Meanwhile, Wilton’s trapping defense caused plenty of turnovers led by Dineen (8 steals), Viggiano (4 steals), Charlie Heffernan (3 steals), Palumbo (3 steals), Cunningham (2 steals), Mark Sylvester (1 steal), Toohill (1 steal), and Smith (1 steal).

However, Wilton’s shooting was ice cold through the first half and into the third quarter, enabling New Fairfield to take a 27-10 lead. But two quick jump shots by Cunningham (4 points) triggered an epic comeback that was bolstered by the clutch shooting of Dineen (12 points), Toohill (9 points), Smith (6 points), Palumbo (2 points), and Heffernan (2 points).

Girls 8th Grade

Wilton split its games last weekend, beating Danbury, 41-38, on Sunday after falling to Milford, 43-31, on Saturday.

In the win over Danbury, Anisa Burrows led the scoring with 16 points and provided an assist and a steal. Molly Hancock had 9 points (including a key three-pointer before hafltime), 2 blocked shots and 2 steals. Ella Mulfinger and Ashleigh Masterson each had 5 points, with Masterson adding 2 rebounds and 3 steals. Maddie Dineen contributed 4 points and MaryKate Doyle had 2 points. The defensive battle required the team to work its 2-3 zone hard, with Lauren Moe and Caroline Hage using their length to stymie Danbury’s height and Emma Kelly and Kaitlyn Sullivan constantly moving and harrying the Danbury offense.

Against Milford, Masterson and Mulfinger were Wilton’s leading scorers with 8 points each, and Masterson was the top rebounder with 7 boards. Burrows led the team with 3 offensive rebounds (6 total rebounds) and added 6 points. Hage went 1-of-2 from the line and gathered 2 rebounds. Point guard Dineen had 4 points, an assist, and 3 steals. Hancock was perfect from the line, going 2-for-2, and had a steal. Kelly had 2 points and added a steal, and Sullivan had 2 rebounds while guarding Milford’s top scorer. Moe added an offensive rebound and 3 defensive boards. Doyle also had 3 defensive rebounds and contributed an assist.

Girls 6th Grade

Wilton 25, Fairfield 13

Wilton had a strong start with Lilliana Finn, Rose Bilella, Arwen Garcia, and Ella Loughran attacking on offense from the beginning. Kokona Layne, Maia Andjelkovic and Josie Silva were strong defensively, with Jordyn Ennis and Carolina Bonita assisting with dribbling and passing.

In the second half, Bilella, Garcia, Layne, and Ennis were strong defensively with multiple steals and blocked shots. Loughran, Andjelkovic, Silva, Finn, and Bonita all contributed with passing and dribbling to maintain the lead.