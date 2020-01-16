Wilton Basketball Association recap (Jan. 11-12)

The following games were recently played by Wilton Basketball Association teams.

Boys 8th Grade

Warriors split two games

Wilton began the weekend with a 58-49 win over Trumbull. Max Jarvie led the Warriors with 18 points. Anderson Campbell and Wyatt Jones each added 12 points, and Kyle Roesser had 11 points. Todd Woodring, Ethan Gallo, Brody Hess, Jack Minnich, and Declan Brokaw also contributed for Wilton.

On Sunday, Wilton fell to New Rochelle (N.Y.) by a score of 65-38. Starters Jarvie, Campbell, Roesser, Woodring, and Jones battled hard. All the Warriors played aggressively, including Gallo, Hess, Minnich, and Brokaw. But New Rochelle’s aggressive defense frustrated Wilton, and only Jarvie and Roesser scored in double figures.

Boys 7th/8th Grade

The Wilton 8th grade girls basketball team split two games last weekend. The Wilton 8th grade girls basketball team split two games last weekend. Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Basketball Association Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Basketball Association Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Basketball Association recap (Jan. 11-12) 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Two victories for Wilton

Wilton had a super weekend with wins over Weston (49-35) and Westport (35-34).

Against Weston, Wilton came out aggressively and took advantage of Weston’s matador defense. Henry Soojian led Wilton’s balance scoring with seven points. Emmet Kane and Luke Umphred each added six points, and Tucker Farrell contributed five points. Stifling Wilton defense confounded Weston, as Wilton’s press led to 14 steals. Justin Kammerman made five steals, while Soojian added three and Will Fischer and Mason Andrews each had two. Wilton also owned the boards, with Soojian grabbing seven rebounds and Umphred, Peter Reyes, and Lian Snyder each adding four boards.

Farrell’s free throw with 4.2 seconds remaining provided the margin of victory in Wilton’s victory over Westport. Farrell finished with seven points, and Henry Mangum and Emmet Kane each added six points. Luke DiRocco kicked in four rebounds and a steal, while Cael Dexter, Kammerman, Andrews, and Fischer (who disrupted Westport’s last-ditch shot) provided great defense.

Boys 5th/6th Grade

Two losses for Wilton

Wilton faced two strong opponents last weekend, losing both games. On Saturday, a tough Darien YMCA White team beat Wilton, 33-12. Grant Stein led Wilton with five points, three of which came from the foul line.

On Sunday at home, Wilton fell to the Fairfield Fierce team, 41-28. Wilton led 8-6 at the end of the opening quarter, but Fairfield came back to go ahead 32-17 through three quarters. Fairfield’s full-court press rattled Wilton throughout the game, forcing many turnovers, but Wilton scrambled to grab loose balls, secure rebounds, and drive to the hoop.

Liam Joy led Wilton with 10 points. Jack McMenamy’s aggressive play led to five points and two rebounds, while Greg Bocchino hit a 3-pointer and contributed on defense along with Hans Greene, Jack Mulfinger, and Casey Meyer. Boden Davi had three steals, four rebounds and four points, and Blake Ongley hit a 3-pointer, made a steal, and grabbed a rebound. Matthew Fogarty, Nicholas Mercado (two points), Laszlo Miller (two points), and Stein (nine rebounds) also played well for Wilton.

Boys 5th Grade

Easy win, close loss

Wilton split two games last weekend. On Saturday, Wilton led wire to wire, beating Southbury, 42-9, on the back of relentless defense. Mark Sylvester led a balanced scoring attack with 10 points, while Jimmy Dineen added nine points and Colton Smith had seven points. Sylvester, Charlie Heffernan (four points) and Jeff Fox (two points) supplied steady ball pressure, which led to many fast-break chances. Jack Cunningham (two points), Will Viggiano (four points) and Charlie Cretella (four points) were ball hawks in the passing lanes and Anthony Palumbo was his usual dominant force on the glass.

In Sunday’s game, Wilton lost a close contest to Norwalk, 46-42. Dineen (11 points) and Smith (eight) led another balanced scoring attack, with all Wilton’s players contributing. Wilton led for three uarters before Norwalk’s pressure defense proved too much for the Warriors in the final period.

Girls 8th Grade

Win, loss for Wilton

Wilton split two games last weekend, beating Southbury, 60-32, but losing to DTX-Monroe, 35-31.

Against Southbury, Wilton looked like a new team in the second half, blowing open a game that was tied 24-24 at halftime. Maddie Dineen had 14 points for Wilton, hitting both of her 3-point attempts. Ashleigh Masterson dropped in 13 points, followed by Kaitlyn Sullivan with eight points and Anisa Burrows and Marykate Doyle each with seven points. Molly Hancock and Ella Mulfinger each added five points, while Carolin Hage had two points and Lauren Moe played solid defense, grabbing rebounds in the paint.

Masterson had a team-high 12 points and Dineen added 11 points in the loss to DTX-Monroe. After trailing by five points at halftime, Wilton made a run in the third quarter, going ahead by one point. Another run in the final quarter included tenacious defense led by Emma Kelly, but DTX-Monroe was still able to come away with the win.