Wilton Basketball Association recap: Feb. 1-2 games

The following games were recently played by Wilton Basketball Association teams.

Girls 8th Grade

Playing at home, Wilton fell to Valley United of Avon, 41-27, last Saturday. After falling behind early Wilton battled to the end, outscoring its opponent, 16-13, in the second half. Ella Mulfinger had nine two rebounds and two steals for Wilton.

Also contributing on the offensive end were Molly Hancock (seven points, four steals), Anisa Burrows (four points, three rebounds), MaryKate Doyle (three points), Maddie Dineen (two points, two steals), and Lauren Moe (two points, three rebounds). Caroline Hage led Wilton with six rebounds, while Kaitlyn Sullivan and Emma Kelly helped shut down Avon’s offense in the second half with stifling defense.

Girls 6th Grade

Wilton lost two games last weekend, falling to Brookfield, 40-29, on Saturday, and Newtown, 44-23, on Sunday.

Against Brookfield, Ellie Smith paced all scorers with nine points. Rose Bilella added a pair of baskets, a timely assist, and a nifty defensive play. Ella Loughran helped keep the game close with a bucket, an assist, and strong defense, while Arwen Garcia made a series of impressive defensive stops. Kokona Layne chipped in with 3-pointers.

Against Newtown, Lilliana Finn made a nice shot while hauling in five rebounds, and Jordyn Ennis made several nice steals and pulled down six revounds. Maia Andjelkovic provided a spark late in the game with tenacious defense and a 3-pointer from the corner. Carolina Bonita made some good drives to the basket and connected on a nice shot. Josie Silva nailed a smooth jump shot in the second quarter and played tough on the boards.

Boys 8th Grade

After losing two games last Saturday, Wilton rebounded with a 59-47 win over the Greenwich Flame on Sunday.

Max Jarvie (19 points) led the way with his strong inside play. Anderson Cooper (14 points) was aggressive on both sides of the court, and Kyle Roesser (12 points) continued his strong play. Wyatt Jones (11 points) hit three 3-pointers. Ethan Gallo, Jack Minnich, Brody Hess, Declan Brokaw, and Todd Woodring also contributed.

Wilton dropped a close game to St. Mary of Ridgefield on Saturday by a score of 58-49. Roesser (12 points) led the Warriors inside. Jarvie (seven points) and Gallo (six points) also played well near the basket. Woodring (six points) was efficient, and Cooper, Jones, Mike Meenan, Minnich, Hess, and Brokaw all contributed.

In a second game last Saturday, Wilton fell to Ridgefield, 57-29. Cooper had eight points and Jarvie and Roesser each added six points.

Boys 7th Grade

Wilton lost three close games last weekend. The road trip began Friday night with a 39-31 loss in Westport. Wilton led 27-20 after three quarters but could not hold off a pesky Westport team.

On Saturday, the Warriors traveled to Waterbury and fell by a score of 51-44. Once again, Wilton was ahead in the fourth quarter, but Waterbury hit some key baskets in the closing minutes to secure the victory.

On Sunday, Wilton visited Fairfield and battled to the end in a 55-51 loss. Cole Siegel was dominant on both ends of the floor with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Liam McKiernan started the game with two quick 3-point baskets and finished with 10 points and 4 rebounds.

Stefano Cross (six points), Ryan Luchetta (five points), Grady Kaliski (three points), and Luke Ginsburg (two points, two assists) also contributed offensively.

On the defensive end, Ryan Meehan (two points, two rebounds), Jack Schwartz (two points, one steal), Luke Perna (two steals), Liam Murphy (two rebounds), and Cole Galante (one rebound) led the way.

Boys 5th/6th Grade

After losing to Redding/Easton on Saturday, Wilton bounced back to beat Wakeman-Fairfield, 38-25, on Sunday.

The win was Wilton’s fourth in five games and evened its league record at 5-5.

The Warriors started off strong with a 9-0 run in the first four minutes. Boden Davi dominated the boards with 14 points and six rebounds. Liam Joy (11 points) hit several critical shots, while Blake Ongley (nine points) made three 3-pointers and Jack Mulfinger and Laszlo Miller each contributed two points.

Jack McMenamey led Wilton with seven rebounds, and his aggressive play gave the Warriors multiple chances to gain possession and score. Greg Bocchino, Nico Mercardo, Matthew Fogarty, Davi, Joy, Miller, and Ongley combined to lead Wilton’s stout defense.

In the loss to Redding/Easton, Bocchino (five points), Hans Greene (five points) and Ongley (three points) hit 3-pointers for Wilton. Davi (seven points), Joy (eight points), Mercado (two points), and Miller (four points) also scored, while Fogarty, McMenamey and Mulfinger made great defensive plays.