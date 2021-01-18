Williamson, Pelicans spoil Fox's big night in win over Kings MICHAEL WAGAMAN, Associated Press Jan. 18, 2021 Updated: Jan. 18, 2021 1:37 a.m.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Zion Williamson had 31 points and six rebounds, Steven Adams made a pair of clutch free throws with 17.9 seconds remaining, and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame a 43-point performance by Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox and beat the Kings 128-123 Sunday night.
Brandon Ingram scored 22 points, Eric Bledsoe added 21 and Adams had 12 points and 15 rebounds to help the Pelicans end a five-game losing streak.
MICHAEL WAGAMAN