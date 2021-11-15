Williams, Warren lead Texas Tech past Prairie View A&M

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Bryson Williams had 18 points and seven rebounds and Davion Warren sank three 3-pointers and scored 15 as Texas Tech rolled to an 84-49 victory over Prairie View A&M on Monday night.

Williams sank 7 of 10 shots from the floor, including his only 3-point try, for the Red Raiders (3-0). Warren hit 6 of 10 overall — 3 of 5 from distance. Kevin McCullar, who scored a career-high 24 in a win over Grambling his last time out, finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.