Wild arrive late due to traffic, beat Devils 3-2 in shootout MATT SUGAM, Associated Press Nov. 24, 2021 Updated: Nov. 24, 2021 10:43 p.m.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored the lone goal in a shootout, Cam Talbot made 42 saves and the Minnesota Wild beat the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Wednesday night after arriving late to the arena because of traffic.
The game was delayed 24 minutes after the Wild got stuck in a Manhattan traffic jam with the Holland Tunnel closed. The team bus did not arrive until 6:26 p.m. and the start was pushed back to 7:33 p.m.