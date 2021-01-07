White, Mobley lead USC past Arizona 87-73 Jan. 7, 2021 Updated: Jan. 7, 2021 11:50 p.m.
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Isaiah White scored 22 points, freshman standout Evan Mobley had a double-double and USC picked up a rare win at Arizona, closing out the Wildcats 87-73 on Thursday night.
Mobley had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Trojans (7-2, 2-1 Pac-12 Conference), who had lost 10 straight at McHalen Arena, where Arizona is now 114-13 in the last 127 games. Their last win was in 2008 Drew Peterson had seven points, eight rebounds and 10 assists.