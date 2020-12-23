White, Memphis top Florida Atlantic 25-10 in Montgomery Bowl JOHN ZENOR, AP Sports Writer Dec. 23, 2020 Updated: Dec. 23, 2020 10:29 p.m.
1 of4 Florida Atlantic cornerback Zyon Gilbert (24) intercepts a pass intended for Memphis' Calvin Austin, III (4) during the Montgomery Bowl NCAA college football game in Montgomery, Ala., Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP) Mickey Welsh/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Memphis wide receiver Tahj Washington (18) makes a reception against Florida Atlantic cornerback Diashun Moss during the Montgomery Bowl NCAA college football game in Montgomery, Ala., Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP) Mickey Welsh/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Memphis running back Asa Martin (28) tries to run over Florida Atlantic safety Armani-Eli Adams (30) during the Montgomery Bowl NCAA college football game in Montgomery, Ala., Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP) Mickey Welsh/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Florida Atlantic cornerback Zyon Gilbert (24) wraps up Memphis wide receiver Tahj Washington (18) in the Montgomery Bowl NCAA college football game in Montgomery, Ala., Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP) Mickey Welsh/AP Show More Show Less
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Brady White passed for 284 yards and three touchdowns to lead Memphis to a 25-10 victory over Florida Atlantic on Wednesday night in the Montgomery Bowl.
The Tigers (8-3) built a big halftime lead, withstood a third-quarter rally and ended coach Ryan Silverfield's first season with a second straight win. They also snapped a five-game bowl losing streak.