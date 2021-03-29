What To Watch: Remaining Final Four spots up for grabs

29 1of29UCLA players react to a play against Alabama in overtime duiring a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 28, 2021.AJ Mast/APShow MoreShow Less 2of29Stanford guard Kiana Williams calls out to her teammates during the second half against Oklahoma State in a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA women's tournament at the UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.Stephen Spillman/APShow MoreShow Less 3of29 4of29Louisville guard Dana Evans (1) celebrates a score against the Oregon during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Sunday, March 28, 2021.Eric Gay/APShow MoreShow Less 5of29Texas head coach Vic Schaefer hugs Charli Collier after an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland in the Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Michigan won 76-58.Darron Cummings/APShow MoreShow Less 26of29Louisville guard Dana Evans (1) drives to the basket past Oregon guard Sydney Parrish (33) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Sunday, March 28, 2021.Eric Gay/APShow MoreShow Less 27of29 28of29South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) looks to shoot between Oregon State forward Ellie Mack (20) and forward Jelena Mitrovic, right, during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 23, 2021.Eric Gay/APShow MoreShow Less 29of29 What to watch on Tuesday at the NCAA tournaments in Indiana and Texas: MEN No. 1 seed Gonzaga (29-0) vs. No. 6 seed Southern California (25-7), West Region final, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis: Tipoff: 7:15 p.m. EDT on TBS This game features a few potential NBA lottery picks in USC’s Evan Mobley and Gonzaga teammates Jalen Suggs and Corey Kispert. … Gonzaga is seeking to become the first team to make it to the Final Four unbeaten since Kentucky in 2015. There hasn’t been an unbeaten national champion since Indiana in 1976. … Gonzaga leads the nation in scoring (91.8) and field-goal percentage (.551). … USC is chasing its first Final Four appearance since 1954. No. 1 seed Michigan (23-4) vs. No. 11 seed UCLA (21-9), East Region final, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis. Tipoff: 9:57 p.m. EDT on TBS Michigan has allowed opponents to shoot just 22.6% (12 of 53) from 3-point range in the NCAA Tournament. … Michigan is chasing its third Final Four appearance since 2013. The Wolverines lost in the championship game in 2013 and 2018. … UCLA is the first team to go from the First Four to the Elite Eight since the 2011 VCU team, which went on to reach the Final Four. … UCLA is back in a regional final for the first time since earning three straight Final Four berths from 2006-08. WOMEN No. 1 seed South Carolina (25-4) vs. No. 6 seed Texas (21-9), Hemisfair Region final, Alamodome, San Antonio. Tipoff: 7 p.m. EDT on ESPN More for youSportsNo. 1 UConn vs. No. 2 Baylor: Time, TV and what you need...By Doug BonjourSportsUConn freshman Nika Muhl likely out against Baylor;...By Doug Bonjour This game features two Associated Press All-America post players in South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston (first team) and Texas’ Charli Collier (second team). Collier is regarded as a potential No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming WNBA draft. … Texas coach Vic Schaefer coached Mississippi State before this season and clashed with South Carolina often. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley went 12-3 against Schaefer's Mississippi State teams. … Texas is in a regional final for the first time since 2016 and seeking its first Final Four appearance since 2003. No. 2 seed Louisville (26-3) vs. No. 1 seed Stanford (28-2), Alamo Region final, Alamodome, San Antonio. Tipoff: 9 p.m. EDT on ESPN Stanford has made at least 13 3-point baskets in each of its three NCAA Tournament games. … This game features two AP All-Americans: Louisville's Dana Evans (first team) and Stanford's Kiana Williams (third team). Evans was named the Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year. … Stanford is seeking its 14th Final Four berth and first since 2017. … Louisville is in the Elite Eight for the third straight time.