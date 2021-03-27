Westbrook, Wizards beat Pistons 106-92 despite Beal injury IAN QUILLEN, Associated Press March 27, 2021 Updated: March 27, 2021 11:48 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russell Westbrook had 19 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Washington Wizards completed a 106-92 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night after All-Star guard Bradley Beal's injury-shortened outing.
Beal had 17 points in 21 minutes before the NBA's leading scorer departed early in the third quarter with a bruised hip after starting the game with a sore right foot.