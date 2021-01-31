Westbrook, Beal hit late 3s, Wizards stunt Nets 149-146 BOBBY BANCROFT, Associated Press Jan. 31, 2021 Updated: Jan. 31, 2021 10:12 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook hit 3-pointers in a wild 3.8-second sequence in the final seconds to help the Washington Wizards stun Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets 149-146 on Sunday night.
Westbrook had 41 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and NBA scoring leader Beal had 37 points. In the fourth quarter, Beal had 22 points and Westbrook had 15. Durant, second in the NBA in scoring, also had 37 points.