West Virginia knocks off No. 16 Kansas State 37-10

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jarret Doege threw two touchdown passes, Dylan Tonkery returned an interception for a score and West Virginia beat No. 16 Kansas State 37-10 on Saturday.

Leddie Brown rushed for 102 yards and a score as the Mountaineers (4-2, 3-2 Big 12) knocked the Wildcats from their solo perch atop the league standings.

Kansas State freshman Will Howard was intercepted three times and the Wildcats (4-2, 4-1) went scoreless after halftime to see their four-game winning streak snapped.

The Big 12's top defense held Kansas State to 225 total yards, including 73 after halftime.

“I thought our players competed. I told them all week, that’s how you’re going to be evaluated: on how you compete, how you strained," West Virginia coach Neal Brown said. "I thought they just had a businesslike approach, really from the beginning. Without a doubt, that’s the most complete game we’ve played in our two years here.”

Howard's short pass went through the hands of wide receiver Chabastin Taylor. Tonkery grabbed the carom and went 18 yards for a touchdown to put West Virginia ahead 34-10 midway through the third quarter.

Casey Legg's 45-yard field goal for the Mountaineers early in the fourth handed Kansas State its largest deficit of the season.

Howard managed a 35-yard touchdown throw just before halftime but was given little room to do anything else against West Virginia's swarming defense.

“I thought our effort was good; we didn’t have good execution,” Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said. “Like I told the guys, we all will take ownership in this.”

Brown scored on a 9-yard run in the second quarter and went over 100 rushing yards for the fourth time this season. West Virginia sophomore Bryce Ford-Wheaton caught three passes for 104 yards, marking the first 100-yard effort of his career.

Doege finished 22 of 34 for 301 yards.

Both teams let early touchdown chances slip away.

Nicktroy Fortune intercepted Howard on the first series of the game, but West Virginia missed a field goal. On two other drives, the Mountaineers settled for short field goals after twice getting inside the Kansas State 10. Kansas State kicked a short field goal after it couldn't reach the end zone from the 2 on its second series.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kansas State: The Wildcats had been able to overcome inefficiencies and miscues in previous games. Not this time. Howard finished 19 of 37 for 184 yards. Kansas State was limited to 41 yards on the ground.

West Virginia: In a game when most everything went right, the Mountaineers gained yards in chunks and got third-down conversions for a change, and dropped passes weren't an issue this time.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Wildcats will drop several spots when the AP Top 25 poll comes out Sunday.

UP NEXT

Kansas State hosts No. 6 Oklahoma State next Saturday. The teams have split their last six meetings.

West Virginia plays at Texas. The Mountaineers have won on their last two trips to Austin, Texas.

