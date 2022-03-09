West Virginia beats Kansas State in Big 12 tournament opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sean McNeil scored 21 points, Malik Curry added 17 points and No. 9 seed West Virginia beat eighth-seeded Kansas State 73-67 on Wednesday night in the opener of the Big 12 Conference tournament.

West Virginia (16-16) advances to play top-seeded Kansas on Thursday. The Mountaineers lost at Kansas 85-59 in January and again at home 71-58 about a month later.