FG FT Reb
WEST VIRGINIA (1-0) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Martinez 24 6-15 2-4 7-15 4 4 14
Niblack 20 1-6 0-2 2-6 1 4 2
Deans 31 5-7 2-2 1-3 3 3 15
Gondrezick 37 8-16 2-2 3-4 3 1 23
Smith 36 5-16 0-0 1-5 4 2 12
Ejiofor 17 4-5 0-0 4-9 0 2 8
Norris 12 0-2 1-2 1-5 0 3 1
Hemingway 15 3-9 2-2 5-6 0 1 8
Cummings 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Cunningham 1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Jenks 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Ogle 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 32-77 9-14 24-54 15 20 83

Percentages: FG 41.558, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 10-20, .5 (Gondrezick 5-9, Deans 3-3, Smith 2-6, Martinez 0-1, Hemingway 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Martinez 2, Niblack 1, Smith 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Smith 6, Hemingway 3, Martinez 2, Niblack 1, Deans 1, Ejiofor 1, Norris 1)

Steals: 3 (Smith 1, Ejiofor 1, Hemingway 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
FRESNO ST. (0-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Utti 34 4-9 3-3 3-7 2 0 12
Walling 16 0-0 0-0 1-3 1 2 0
Hanna Cavinder 37 8-14 1-4 0-2 3 1 19
Haley Cavinder 31 5-16 3-3 1-6 3 2 15
Gamez 30 2-7 3-5 1-2 2 0 7
Kinzer 12 0-5 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Motta 13 1-4 1-1 0-2 0 5 3
Brown 17 2-4 2-2 0-1 0 0 6
Dunn 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Fairley 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Guimaraes 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Todorova 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-60 13-18 6-24 11 14 62

Percentages: FG 36.667, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Cavinder 2-5, Cavinder 2-8, Utti 1-3, Gamez 0-1, Kinzer 0-5, Brown 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Utti 1)

Turnovers: 12 (Utti 3, Cavinder 2, Cavinder 2, Gamez 2, Motta 2, Kinzer 1)

Steals: 7 (Cavinder 2, Brown 2, Utti 1, Gamez 1, Guimaraes 1)

Technical Fouls: None

West Virginia 23 28 18 14 83
Fresno St. 15 19 15 13 62

A_0

Officials_A.Krommenhoek, B.Enterline, A.Jones