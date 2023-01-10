West Virginia 77, TCU 45

Cravens 1-3 1-2 3, Ibeh 4-10 5-6 13, Godfrey 4-10 1-2 9, Makolo 1-7 0-3 2, Taiwo 2-11 1-2 5, Goetz 1-1 0-0 2, Morris 0-0 0-0 0, Roberson 1-2 0-2 2, Fisher 1-2 0-0 2, Manumaleuga 1-4 0-0 3, Bradley 0-1 0-0 0, Roberts 0-0 1-4 1, Turner 0-0 0-0 0, White 1-4 1-2 3, Totals 17-55 10-23 45
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason