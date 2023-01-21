West Virginia 67, Texas Tech 57

Ferrell 2-5 0-0 4, Gerlich 1-9 2-2 4, Scott 7-19 2-6 18, Shavers 3-10 1-1 8, Veitenheimer 2-4 0-0 4, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Tofaeono 4-4 0-0 8, Chevalier 0-1 0-0 0, Freelon 5-7 1-1 11, Ukkonen 0-3 0-0 0, Wenger 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-62 6-10 57
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason