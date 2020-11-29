https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/West-Virginia-62-LSU-42-15760583.php
West Virginia 62, LSU 42
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WEST VIRGINIA (2-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Martinez
|23
|1-7
|3-4
|0-9
|0
|2
|5
|Niblack
|33
|3-5
|3-6
|1-11
|2
|4
|9
|Deans
|32
|3-8
|4-4
|0-1
|4
|4
|10
|Gondrezick
|39
|8-13
|3-4
|0-3
|2
|1
|22
|Smith
|24
|2-3
|4-4
|0-0
|2
|3
|9
|Ejiofor
|21
|2-3
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|4
|Norris
|13
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|0
|Hemingway
|15
|0-0
|3-4
|0-2
|0
|1
|3
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-42
|20-26
|1-31
|11
|20
|62
Percentages: FG 45.238, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 4-9, .444 (Gondrezick 3-5, Smith 1-1, Martinez 0-1, Deans 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Niblack 3, Ejiofor 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Gondrezick 4, Niblack 3, Deans 2, Smith 2, Team 2, Martinez 1, Ejiofor 1, Hemingway 1)
Steals: 5 (Martinez 1, Niblack 1, Deans 1, Gondrezick 1, Smith 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LSU (0-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Trasi
|23
|0-5
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|2
|0
|Aifuwa
|30
|4-12
|3-4
|1-6
|2
|3
|12
|Lombard
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|2
|Pointer
|34
|3-8
|5-8
|2-6
|2
|1
|11
|Spencer
|12
|0-0
|0-2
|0-2
|0
|4
|0
|Ayres
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Cherry
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Davis
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Seay
|17
|0-5
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Young
|17
|3-7
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|7
|Petty
|6
|2-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|4
|Shematsi
|21
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|6
|Thompson
|3
|0-1
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|15-51
|9-18
|7-26
|6
|22
|42
Percentages: FG 29.412, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 3-10, .3 (Shematsi 2-6, Aifuwa 1-2, Trasi 0-1, Young 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Aifuwa 1)
Turnovers: 15 (Trasi 5, Spencer 4, Pointer 2, Cherry 2, Young 1, Team 1)
Steals: 7 (Pointer 4, Trasi 1, Aifuwa 1, Shematsi 1)
Technical Fouls: 1 (Trasi 1)
|LSU
|10
|10
|13
|9
|—
|42
|West Virginia
|16
|15
|16
|15
|—
|62
A_0
Officials_Erica Parker, Cameron Inouye, Lisa Jones
View Comments