Wesley scores 22, Notre Dame tops Georgia Tech 72-68 in OT

ATLANTA (AP) — Blake Wesley tossed in 22 points, Prentiss Hubb and Nate Laszewski hit big 3-pointers in overtime, and Dane Goodwin sank both ends of a 1-and-1 with 8 seconds remaining to help Notre Dame hold off Georgia Tech 72-68 in Atlantic Coast Conference play on Saturday night.
Georgia Tech led 35-29 at halftime and 41-35 after Jordan Usher buried a jumper with 16:43 remaining in the game. Paul Atkinson Jr. and Hubb had back-to-back layups, Wesley sank a pull-up jumper, Dane Goodwin dunked and Hubb hit a 3-pointer to cap an 11-0 run that left the Fighting Irish leading 46-41 with 12:38 left to play.