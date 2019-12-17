Welp, Greene carry UC Irvine over Kent St. 74-68

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Collin Welp had 18 points as UC Irvine got past Kent State 74-68 in the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational on Monday.

Brad Greene added a career-high 16 points for the Anteaters, while Evan Leonard chipped in 15.

Eyassu Worku had six assists for UC Irvine (7-5).

Danny Pippen had 15 points for the Golden Flashes (8-2), who saw their three-game win streak end. Troy Simons added 13 points and CJ Williamson had 12 points and eight rebounds.

UC Irvine plays Illinois-Chicago on the road on Friday. Kent State matches up against Hampton at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com