Wells, Rutschman help Orioles dominate Mariners 9-2
SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Wells pitched five nearly perfect innings, Adley Rutschman drove one of Baltimore's five home runs and the Orioles three-hit the Seattle Mariners in a 9-2 victory Monday night.
Wells (6-4) was perfect until allowing Cal Raleigh's homer with two outs in the fifth inning. He retired the next batter before handing off to the bullpen, finishing with three strikeouts on 63 pitches.