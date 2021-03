CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Liam Welch accounted for 445 total yards and four touchdowns and Samford beat The Citadel 55-7 on Saturday.

Welch by himself outgained The Citadel 445-330 in overall offense. He threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 139 yards on 13 carries and scored once on the ground.