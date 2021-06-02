Skip to main content
Sports

Wednesday's Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Foss 55, Clover Park 54

W. F. West 72, Centralia 50

Wahkiakum 88, Stevenson 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Trout Lake vs. Horizon Christian Hood River, Ore., ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blanchet 68, Ingraham 34

Camas 50, Battle Ground 21

Franklin 65, Garfield 53

Holy Names 61, Eastside Catholic 39

La Salle 65, College Place 30

Seattle Prep 50, Lakeside (Seattle) 42

Trout Lake 49, Horizon Christian Hood River, Ore. 24

Union 69, Mountain View 26

West Seattle 64, Chief Sealth 15

Willapa Valley 42, Washington School For The Deaf 23

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

More for you