Wednesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Capital 53, Peninsula 34
Edmonds-Woodway 66, Mountlake Terrace 65
Kentridge 68, Kentwood 58
Mariner 63, Jackson 47
Mount Vernon 69, Monroe 49
Onalaska 73, Wahkiakum 56
South Kitsap 68, Graham-Kapowsin 61
Stanwood 77, Marysville-Getchell 57
Todd Beamer 45, Auburn Riverside 34
Toutle Lake 72, Adna 50
Tumwater 78, Centralia 45
Winlock 57, Toledo 43
Yelm 63, Central Kitsap 25
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Capital 60, Peninsula 58
Eastlake 66, Issaquah 47
Eastside Catholic 61, Ballard 46
Gig Harbor 35, North Thurston 28
Hazen 64, Kent Meridian 23
Lakeside (Seattle) 50, Lincoln 8
Mercer Island 47, Interlake 44
Neah Bay 81, Clallam Bay 41
North Creek 77, Bothell 44
Washougal 75, Woodland 31
White River 75, Steilacoom 16
Woodinville 59, Inglemoor 39
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/