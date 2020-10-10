Watson's 4 TD passes sends Troy past Texas St. 37-17

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Gunnar Watson threw three touchdowns in three straight drives in the first half and Troy peeled away from Texas State for a 37-17 win on Saturday.

Watson finished with four touchdown and 338 yards passing — 260 yards of which came in the first half. He threw scores of 30 and 19 yards to Reggie Todd, and 38 yards to Kaylon Geiger, and Troy (2-1, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference) led 23-3 at halftime.

Brady McBride threw a 4-yard scoring pass to Blake Aragon on the Bobcats' second drive of the second half to get Texas State (1-4, 1-1) within 23-10.

Later, Watson picked up where he left off with an 11-yard scoring pass to Tray Eafford to push the lead back to 20.

Kimani Vidal ran for 106 yards on 12 carries and Geiger finished with 121 yards on seven receptions.

McBride threw for 93 yards.

