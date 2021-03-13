Watford helps LSU overcome Mississippi 76-73 in SEC quarters March 13, 2021 Updated: March 13, 2021 12:05 a.m.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Trendon Watford scored 24 points, including a key tip with 23 seconds remaining, Cameron Thomas added two late free throws for 18 points and No. 3 seed LSU held off No. 6 Mississippi 76-73 Friday night in the final Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinal.
The Tigers (17-8) faces second-seeded and No. 8-ranked Arkansas in Saturday’s semifinal. Ole Miss (16-11) awaits its postseason fate.