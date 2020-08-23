Washington releases Latimer, who is facing felony charge

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington released Cody Latimer on Sunday amid his legal issues before he practiced a single snap with the team.

The veteran wide receiver signed a contract with Washington during the offseason. He was arrested in May and charged with a felony count of illegal discharge of a firearm.

The Douglas County sheriff’s office said deputies arrested Latimer after responding to a report of shots fired inside an apartment in the Denver suburb of Englewood, Colorado. He also faces charges of second-degree assault, menacing, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment. He was also released after posting bond.

The 27-year-old was put on the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt List last month.

Latimer has six years of pro experience: four with the Denver Broncos and two with the New York Giants. He has 70 catches and six touchdowns in 66 NFL games.

