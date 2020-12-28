Washington releases 2019 1st-round pick Dwayne Haskins STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Sports Writer Dec. 28, 2020 Updated: Dec. 28, 2020 1:44 p.m.
Washington released 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins on Monday, less than 24 hours after he committed three turnovers in a loss to Carolina and in the aftermath of another violation of pandemic protocols.
Haskins started in place of injured quarterback Alex Smith despite being disciplined for breaking COVID-19 rules by partying with several people without a mask. He was fined $40,000 and stripped of his captaincy, but coach Ron Rivera opted to stick with Haskins because Smith was still injured and he didn't have another established QB on the roster.