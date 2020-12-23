Washington leads No. 23 OSU's rally past No. 11 Rutgers STEVE HELWAGEN, Associated Press Dec. 23, 2020 Updated: Dec. 23, 2020 7:05 p.m.
1 of6 Ohio State guard Duane Washington, right, goes up for a shot against Rutgers guard Ron Harper, top, and guard Montez Mathis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Rutgers forward Mamadou Doucoure, left, works for a loose ball against Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Rutgers guard Jacob Young, right, is fouled as he goes up for a shot against Ohio State guard Eugene Brown during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Rutgers guard Geo Baker, right, goes up for a shot against Ohio State guard Duane Washington during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Ohio State guard Duane Washington shoots over Rutgers guard Geo Baker, left, and guard Ron Harper during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell, left, dunks next to Rutgers center Myles Johnson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Duane Washington Jr. scored 22 points and No. 23 Ohio State rallied from a 16-point second-half deficit to beat No. 11 Rutgers 80-68 on Wednesday.
E.J. Liddell had 21 points and Kyle Young added 17 points and 12 rebounds for Ohio State (7-1, 1-1 Big Ten), which trailed 48-32 with 15 minutes left in the game. The Buckeyes went on a 20-1 run late in the second half to seize control and hand Rutgers (6-1, 2-1) its first loss.