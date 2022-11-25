Washington St. 96, Detroit 54

Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Davis 6-19 2-3 15, Oliver 0-1 0-0 0, Phillips 4-11 0-0 9, Stone 5-8 8-9 20, Moss 0-1 1-4 1, Koka 1-1 2-2 4, LeGreair 0-0 0-0 0, Parks 1-1 0-2 2, Tankersley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-47 13-20 54.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason