Skip to main content
Sports

Washington St. 87, Troy 72

Motuga 1-4 0-0 2, Murekatete 9-17 4-7 22, Leger-Walker 3-11 7-10 14, Teder 2-10 7-8 12, Wallack 6-11 3-4 17, Nankervis 0-0 0-2 0, Gardner 0-1 0-0 0, Sarver 1-4 3-4 6, Tuhina 5-9 2-2 14, Totals 27-67 26-37 87

TROY (3-3)

Hollings 10-19 6-7 27, Porchia 0-0 0-0 0, Hallmon 9-16 3-3 22, Hartsfield 0-2 5-8 5, Walton 2-11 0-0 4, Camp 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Daniel 4-11 2-2 10, Delgado 0-1 0-0 0, Nunn 0-1 0-2 0, Simmons 1-6 2-2 4, Cartagena 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 26-74 18-24 72

Washington St. 25 29 10 23 87
Troy 22 15 22 13 72

3-Point Goals_Washington St. 7-25 (Leger-Walker 1-5, Teder 1-7, Wallack 2-5, Gardner 0-1, Sarver 1-3, Tuhina 2-4), Troy 2-14 (Hollings 1-3, Hallmon 1-3, Walton 0-3, Daniel 0-2, Simmons 0-2, Cartagena 0-1). Assists_Washington St. 17 (Leger-Walker 6), Troy 9 (Hallmon 4). Fouled Out_Washington St. Teder. Rebounds_Washington St. 56 (Murekatete 16), Troy 39 (Walton 8). Total Fouls_Washington St. 22, Troy 25. Technical Fouls_None. A_76.

More for you
Written By