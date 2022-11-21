Washington St. 82, E. Washington 56

Gueye 7-11 2-3 17, Bamba 6-13 0-1 14, Darling 0-2 0-0 0, Mullins 8-15 0-0 24, Powell 5-10 0-0 14, Houinsou 2-5 0-1 4, Rodman 1-5 0-1 2, Diongue 0-0 3-4 3, Rosario 1-1 0-0 2, Hamon-Crespin 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 31-64 5-10 82.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason