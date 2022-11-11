Washington St. 69, San Francisco 63

Motuga 3-7 1-2 7, Murekatete 7-11 2-2 16, Leger-Walker 11-26 9-10 35, Teder 0-1 0-0 0, Wallack 1-6 2-4 4, Nankervis 0-1 0-0 0, Gardner 0-0 0-0 0, Sarver 0-2 0-2 0, Tuhina 3-10 0-2 7, Woods 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 25-65 14-22 69
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason