Washington St. 66, Washington 52

Daniels 3-7 4-6 10, Schwartz 3-9 0-0 7, Van Dyke 2-8 1-4 5, Noble 2-12 2-2 6, Oliver 2-6 2-2 6, Grothaus 1-2 0-0 2, Rees 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 2-7 0-0 5, Ladine 1-4 0-0 3, Stines 4-5 0-0 8, Totals 20-60 9-14 52

WASHINGTON ST. (11-4)

Motuga 5-6 0-0 11, Murekatete 10-16 0-0 20, Leger-Walker 11-17 2-3 26, Teder 1-2 0-0 2, Wallack 1-7 0-0 2, Gardner 1-2 0-0 3, Sarver 0-3 0-0 0, Clarke 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 30-56 2-3 66

Washington 14 10 15 13 52
Washington St. 14 17 15 20 66

3-Point Goals_Washington 3-17 (Schwartz 1-3, Van Dyke 0-2, Noble 0-5, Oliver 0-1, Brown 1-4, Ladine 1-1, Stines 0-1), Washington St. 4-11 (Motuga 1-2, Leger-Walker 2-3, Wallack 0-3, Gardner 1-1, Sarver 0-2). Assists_Washington 9 (Daniels 2, Noble 2, Oliver 2, Schwartz 2), Washington St. 13 (Leger-Walker 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 34 (Noble 6, Van Dyke 6), Washington St. 34 (Murekatete 8). Total Fouls_Washington 5, Washington St. 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,057.

