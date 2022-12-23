Washington St. 66, George Washington 64

Lindo 5-8 0-0 10, Brown 3-4 0-1 6, Adams 6-10 4-5 17, Bishop 5-14 0-2 10, Clark 0-2 1-2 1, Dean 5-9 0-0 10, Edwards 3-6 2-2 10, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Samuels 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 7-12 64.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason