Washington-Miami Runs

Recommended Video:

Marlins first. Corey Dickerson singles to right field. Jesus Aguilar strikes out swinging. Garrett Cooper singles to center field. Corey Dickerson to second. Brian Anderson strikes out swinging. Matt Joyce reaches on error. Garrett Cooper to third. Corey Dickerson scores. Throwing error by Luis Garcia. Miguel Rojas lines out to center field to Andrew Stevenson.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Marlins 1, Nationals 0.

Nationals fifth. Brock Holt walks. Yan Gomes strikes out swinging. Luis Garcia singles to left field. Brock Holt to second. Carter Kieboom reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Luis Garcia out at second. Brock Holt to third. Andrew Stevenson walks. Carter Kieboom to second. Trea Turner singles to shortstop. Andrew Stevenson to second. Carter Kieboom to third. Brock Holt scores. Juan Soto flies out to left center field to Lewis Brinson.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Nationals 1, Marlins 1.

Marlins sixth. Garrett Cooper strikes out swinging. Brian Anderson grounds out to third base, Carter Kieboom to Eric Thames. Matt Joyce singles to right field. Miguel Rojas is intentionally walked. Jon Berti walks. Miguel Rojas to second. Monte Harrison to third. Starling Marte pinch-hitting for Lewis Brinson. Starling Marte reaches on error. Jon Berti to second. Miguel Rojas to third. Monte Harrison scores. Fielding error by Eric Thames. Jorge Alfaro strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 3 left on. Marlins 2, Nationals 1.